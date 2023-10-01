Meghan Markle Linked to Run for Dianne Feinstein’s Senate Seat

Welcome to this week’s edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.

Meghan “long-shot” replacement for Feinstein seat

There have long been whisperings about Meghan Markle’s alleged political aspirations. Now, the Mail on Sunday reports, phones “lit up” within minutes of 90-year-old California Senator Dianne Feinstein’s death with speculation that Meghan “could throw her hat in the ring to serve out the remaining 13 months of Feinstein’s term.”

The paper says Meghan would be “a long-shot replacement,” but in American politics—as Donald Trump’s continued presence and dominance within the Republican Party reveals—anything is possible.

A major Democratic donor who is close to Californian Governor Gavin Newsom—who will choose Feinstein’s replacement until the next election is held in November 2024—told the paper: “Meghan is definitely a long-shot, but in the craziness that is US politics these days it’s not an impossibility. Crazier things have happened.” Oprah Winfrey’s name has also reportedly been floated.

A source told the Mail on Sunday that Newsom had pledged to replace Feinstein with a Black woman, saying: “The problem he now faces is that all the best candidates have already announced they will be running for Feinstein’s seat in November 2024, the next election. Governor Newsom cannot elect any of those candidates to the position now as it would be seen as a huge, and very unfair, advantage. If he puts any of the very good Black women candidates in the job now he will be accused of favoritism. So he needs to find a woman of color who can do the job for 13 months and will agree to not stand against any of the seasoned politicians who have already thrown their hats into the ring. There are not that many women who fit the bill. Which is why Meghan’s name is being bandied about.”

Meghan has provided a powerful voice on issues she feels strongly about. In 2022, in conversation with Gloria Steinem in Vogue, Meghan said the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade was “a blueprint for reversing rights. The ruling is a signal about the future of same-sex marriage, contraception access, and many fundamental rights to privacy. It feels like the tip of the iceberg and is part of why people feel so scared.”

Asked if women’s rights were an issue she wanted to tackle, Meghan said, “Absolutely. Being home, seeing what’s happening in our country and feeling energized and motivated, if this is the type of legislation that we need pushed through, then this is a moment that I am absolutely going to show up for. Not just because it’s what we need as women, but it’s what we need as people.”

Her husband Prince Harry’s reaction, she added, “was guttural, like mine. I know that for so many women right now, there is a sentiment of despair. But again, we have to band together and not wallow. We have to do the work.”

Not all are signed up to Meghan taking on Feinstein’s mantle. One senior source Democratic Party source told the Mail on Sunday: “I don't think you can take Meghan seriously.”

Russian hackers knock royals offline

An embarrassing moment for the British government Sunday morning after the British royal family’s website was briefly knocked offline, apparently by a Russian hacker.

The Mirror reports that the official royal.uk website of the family was displaying an error message Sunday morning, and Russian hacking group KillMilk claimed the attack on social media, posting that the takedown was an “attack on paedophiles.”

It is not the first time the royal website has been hacked; the website was also knocked out in November last year.

Subscribe here to get all the latest royal news and gossip with Tom Sykes and Tim Teeman.

Was William’s Central Park run a warm-up?

Protecting potential future IP is a business that causes nets to be thrown pretty wide. Still, it is intriguing to note that just days after he went for a well-publicized morning jog in Central Park, Prince William has lodged a trademark application which includes an usual request for “printed race numbers.”

The Daily Mail has revealed that William submitted an application to the US Patent and Trademark Office on May 12 this year to trademark The Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales and requests to use the trademark for “printed matter, banners and posters….in relation to charitable activities in the field of mental health; printed race numbers, clothing, footwear, headgear.”

The Mail quotes “a lawyer familiar with trademark applications” as saying, “It is most unusual to see ‘printed race numbers’ specifically singled out. Normally the language is fairly broad and all-encompassing, but for this application to mention race bibs in particular might suggest they are thinking about hosting some sort of race or fun run here in the States?”

The Mail adds that the couples foundation had a previous trademark application under their old titles of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, “but that trademark made no mention of printed running bibs.”

Stay chez Spencer

It’s played a central role in the royal story, and now wealthy tourists can stay there. Althorp House, Princess Diana’s childhood home, has been listed for vacation rentals—and could be very handy if you have a party of 54, which is what the listing on Elysian Estates says it can sleep.

The listing describes Althorp as “one of the most spectacular, luxurious and exclusive venues in the U.K., adding, “Walk in the footsteps of kings and queens, feast or celebrate in spectacular surroundings, marvel at the sense of history and artwork, and slumber in pure luxury. To stay at Althorp is to become part of the amazing history of this magnificent property, renowned for its discreet yet spectacular hospitality to guests including royalty and aristocracy since 1508.”

The Sun speculates that the island in the ornamental Oval Lake on which Diana is buried will remain off-limits to tourists.

Price, as you may imagine, is on application.

Harry and Meghan’s stunning new snaps

Behind-the-scenes images of Harry and Meghan at the Invictus Games have been released by their friend Misan Harriman, who took some intimate photographs of the couple away from the frenzy of the press pack. “Lovely moments from this years @weareinvictusgames,” Harriman wrote in the caption of one of his posts—which show Meghan watching Harry rehearse a speech; her hand on his back, backstage; Meghan standing with Harry applauding at the closing ceremony of the Games; and her holding the hands of a Games attendee.

Love The Daily Beast's royal coverage?