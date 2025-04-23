Meghan Markle Loves Her Flower Sprinkles Even if You Don’t

Meghan Markle has defended her much-mocked habit of liberally sprinkling dried flowers on food, saying it is a good way to bring “magic” to every day life.

Meghan was speaking to Time CEO Jessica Sibley at the Time100 summit in New York, discussing her new lifestyle brand, As Ever, which sells the dried flower sprinkles for $15 a box. They were also seen on her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

Meghan’s love of flower sprinkles has been the subject of parody in countless Tik Toks and memes. Though she justified her use of the dried food, including on scrambled eggs, she clarified that she is not “a little fairy tossing them around all the time.”

She said that her habit of sprinkling edible dried flowers on eggs, salads and yogurt parfait was also “an analogy” for “what you could do in your everyday life that can just give a little splash of magic to unexpected moments.”

Meghan said: “Oh my gosh! You’d think I’m a little fairy tossing them around all the time…But, let’s talk about flower sprinkles, because I think it speaks to the tiny moments of joy that are so effortless and just create a little bit of magic that we’re all craving in our every day.

“They’re tiny little flour petals that are dried. I started putting them on salads. I started putting them on scrambled eggs. It didn’t actually matter, on a yogurt parfait. The level of charm that you find people have when they see these tiny little dried petals is something I can’t fully wrap my head around. But I appreciate that there is a love for the small level of delight that can be added. So, take flower sprinkles really as an analogy, and think about what you could do in your everyday life that can just give a little splash of magic to unexpected moments.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Time100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center in Midtown on April 23, 2025 in New York City. TheStewartofNY/GC Images

She also joked about being publicly critiqued, riffing off the Tina Fey quote: “If you ever start to feel good about yourself, they have this thing called the internet, and you can find a lot of people there who don’t like you.”

Meghan said she was “the happiest I’ve ever been,” and said Prince Harry, on whose arm she arrived, was “so supportive” and that her “healthy kids” were “so joyful.”

She said balancing work and home life was important, claiming her business was “equally important to me as Archie losing his first tooth this week, which is about to happen.”

She added: “I never would have imagined at this point I would feel so happy and grateful, and I really do.”

Meghan said that she had been kept busy releasing her podcast, Netflix show and brand simultaneously, saying, she gave herself “the space and grace to make mistakes.”

She said, “The past year-and-a-half have been incredibly busy and ambitious.”