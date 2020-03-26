Meghan Markle Narrates Disney Film About Elephants
Meghan Markle has narrated Disney Nature’s upcoming film, Elephant, an original production that will stream on the movie giant’s DisneyPlus. The job is a coup for Disney and a return to the movie business for Markle, a former actress who sensationally quit the British royal family with her husband, Prince Harry, in January. The pair have been living in Canada since relinquishing their roles as senior royals and had reportedly been pitching themselves to studios for film and television projects. There had previously been reports that Markle had secured a voiceover role for Disney however further details of the project had not been revealed until Thursday. Markle’s agents had also pitched her as the next Marvel superhero but Disney, which owns the Marvel franchise, was reportedly not very interested. “She knows she can’t carry a film as an actress. People won’t be able to get past the fact she’s Meghan Markle, a source told The Mail on Sunday recently. “But she’s determined to act again and she thinks a big, ensemble film is the way to go… something that pays big but which doesn’t put her front and center.”