Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and the Complexities of Dating White People

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been the interracial “it” couple for the better part of the last four years.

With every overtly racist tabloid article or sorrowful interview from the pair, it became increasingly obvious that the world wasn’t ready for their barrier-breaking royal romance. But it wasn’t until the publication of their recent biography Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family that I understood Harry might not have been ready either.

The Meghan and Harry biography takes an intimate dive into the love story, family drama, and eventual royal departure of one of the world’s most famous couples. But as the book paints a suspiciously positive picture of their whirlwind romance, I quickly realized it fails to dig into one of the most obvious rift-causing facts: For Black women, dating white people can be really freaking hard.