Canadian Billionaire Denies Providing Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Luxury Hideout
Canadian billionaire Frank Giustra is denying a New York Post report Sunday that he has been providing refuge in Canada to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The paper reported that the couple planned their announcement that they will step down as senior members of the royal family from a multimillion-dollar mansion owned by Giustra near Victoria, British Columbia. Harry and Meghan have refused to disclose the owner of the home. “I do not own a home in, or near, Victoria, BC,” Giustra tweeted Sunday evening. “I have never been contacted by a member of the British Royal family, by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, or by any of their representatives.” Giustra, 62, co-founded the Hollywood studio Lionsgate and is known to have close ties to Bill and Hillary Clinton as one of the largest individual donors to the family’s foundation. Giustra runs the private equity firm Fiore Financial and is on the board of directors of the Clinton Foundation. The Post reported that he provided his home as a hideout for the royal couple for free, and the arrangement was organized through friend and music producer David Foster. Harry is expected to join Meghan and their 7-month-old son, Archie, in Canada later this week.