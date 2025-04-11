Meghan Markle Rolls to ‘Gypsy’ Musical in Four-Car Motorcade

American actress and model Jamie King has opened up about losing custody of her children, calling the whole ordeal “terrifying,” Page Six reported. During an appearance on the Whine Down With Jana Kramer podcast, the reality star shared the “scary” reality after her ex-husband Kyle Newman won full physical custody of their two sons, James, 11, and Leo, 9. “My duty as a mother is to protect my children. And that’s all that matters to me. This is scary,” King said. Kramer has also experienced a tumultuous custody battle with her ex-husband, former NFL tight end Mike Caussin, over their two children. King admitted that she didn’t know how the world worked when she married Newman at a young age. The pair tied the knot in 2007 until splitting in 2023. “I just didn’t know that the world works like this. I didn’t know that legal systems work like this,” she said. “And not to sound like some kind of neophyte, but I thought that, you know, when you choose to love someone, then you love that person. You build a family with them, and, you trust them.” According to a March 11 court filing, the children will live with Newman because King failed to complete a six-month drug and alcohol program, including weekly testing, aftercare, and a 12-step program.
Meghan Markle made a splash in Midtown Manhattan Thursday night, arriving for a showing of the Broadway revival Gypsy in a four-vehicle motorcade—complete with an NYPD escort. The Duchess of Sussex was spotted earlier that evening dining at the Polo Bar, Ralph Lauren’s upscale restaurant, before heading to the Majestic Theater in Times Square, the New York Post reported. Her 1.5-mile journey drew attention as she traveled in a fleet of black SUVs flanked by an unmarked police car. Markle, 43, entered the theater surrounded by security, according to the Post, and saw Gypsy, which stars six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald. While it’s unclear if the two are close, McDonald publicly praised Markle’s “grace, strength, and purpose” in the face of public scrutiny in a 2023 Vanity Fair interview. Her heightened security comes after Markle, her husband Prince Harry, and mother Doria Ragland were involved in what their spokesperson called a “near catastrophic” paparazzi chase through New York City in 2023. However, law enforcement sources said it was a much less dramatic ordeal but the NYPD later pledged to increase security for future visits. While Markle took in the city, Prince Harry on Thursday made an unannounced trip to Ukraine to visit a rehabilitation clinic for war victims. Earlier in the week, he appeared at the Royal Courts of Justice in London to appeal the decision to revoke his government-funded security.
So long, space travel. The White House plans to terminate billions of dollars’ worth of ongoing and future National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) missions, effectively cutting the world-renowned scientific agency in half. President Donald Trump’s most recent budget proposal to Congress proposes major reductions that would cut NASA’s Science Mission Directorate (SMD) from $7.3 billion to $3.9 billion, The Washington Post reported Friday. The SMD is responsible for sponsoring research in several fields: earth science, heliophysics, astrophysics, planetary science, and biological and physical sciences. The astrophysics budget would drop from $1.5 billion to $487 million. The planetary science budget would plunge from $2.7 billion to $1.9 billion. No telescope other than the extant Hubble and Webb telescopes will be funded, including the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, a groundbreaking instrument in the works that would study distant galaxies and faraway planets. Not all hope is lost, however, as the budget draft is only the first step in the process in which Trump sends Congress a 2026 fiscal year budget request. Congress, which has the “power of the purse,” could still rescue NASA. The Daily Beast has reached out to the Trump administration for comment.
Protestors in the U.K. have smashed up a Tesla with sledgehammers in protest against Elon Musk. Critics from the group ‘Everyone Hates Elon’ organized the event, where a scrapheap-bound Model S was destroyed “to create a debate about wealth inequality,” according to a member. The vehicle, provided by an anonymous donor, was beat with baseball bats and hammers and will be auctioned off as an art piece to raise money for food banks in South London. “We’re giving Londoners a chance to stand up to far-right hatred and billionaires and express how they feel about the current state of the world,” said the group. “Therapy is expensive, but this is free.” A spokesperson was keen to point out that the demolition job took place in a controlled environment, and should not be replicated. “We urge people not to damage other Teslas or any other cars,” they said. The car’s battery had been taken out and recycled. The Model S can cost up to $95,000 brand new. The Daily Beast has contacted Tesla for comment.
Australian model Lucy Markovic died from complications with a rare brain condition on Thursday at the age of 27, the New York Post reported. The Australia’s Next Top Model runner-up was forced to undergo emergency surgery on April 2 because she had been suffering from a brain arteriovenous malformation. “Dear friends and family, I regret to inform you that Lucy has passed,” her partner Carlos posted in an Instagram statement. “She was at peace. Me, her mother, and my mother were present with her. We ask you to please give us space in these hard times. May Lucy Rest in peace.” Markovic was public about her battle with Arteriovenous malformation (AVM), which affects 1 in 100,000 people, in the weeks leading up to her death, revealing that she was scheduled to undergo brain surgery on March 26 to treat the AVM “in the back of her brain.” The procedure was later moved to April 2. On April 11, her Instagram account posted a tribute to the model. “To our Loved Lucy,” it read. “It is far too early for you to go. Your sunshine, happiness and energy was spread from you everywhere you went.” Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace also shared a tribute. “I am so sorry to hear about Lucy. Rest in peace, beautiful girl,” she wrote.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has put his money where his mouth is. The Health Secretary, 70, reportedly purchased a swanky $4 million row home in Georgetown for his wife Cheryl Hines to allay her concerns about his wandering eyes. The three-story, 4,800-square-foot D.C. home is 15 minutes away from the White House and is billed as having “painstaking workmanship while retaining the classic Georgetown ethos.” Kennedy reportedly purchased the home for the full listing price of $4.34 million. When the property came on the market about three months ago, Hines “ordered Bobby to sign the papers for it,” a source told the Daily Mail. The newspaper reported last month that Hines, 59, issued an ultimatum for Kennedy to move her to D.C. out of fear that his “lust demons” will follow him as he assumes his new role in the Trump administration. Last year, Kennedy figured in a bizarre sexting scandal with New York magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi.
The luxury smoothie bar in Santa Monica’s Erewhon grocery store briefly closed this week after health inspectors found two live cockroaches and one dead one. On Thursday, management voluntarily closed the tonic bar—known for its $20-plus smoothies and celebrity collaborations—to thoroughly sanitize the bar, which also makes coffees, teas, and juices. The roaches were found on Tuesday in a cabinet under the Simonelli espresso machine. Inspectors gave the bar a “B” health rating and instructed it to “eliminate cockroaches and all evidence of cockroaches from the facility.” Other minor violations were noted, including food not being stored properly, unclean surfaces and inadequate ventilation and lighting, according to LA Eater. “We deeply regret that a roach was found in our tonic bar,” a spokesperson for Erewhon said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times. “We sincerely apologize for this lapse in our standards.” Though to be fair, insects are all natural, just like the powdered bovine colostrum and ground-up beef organs featured in Erewhon’s celebrity-endorsed smoothies.
Donald Trump may have opened up his Cabinet meeting on Thursday to the media—but Elon Musk clearly wasn’t so sure. Sitting at the far end of the room, the Tesla billionaire had scribbled the words “Top Secret!!” on his notepad. It was likely a joke, although none of his colleagues were laughing. They were too busy telling the president, and each other, just how well they were doing. Musk says he’s had top security clearance for years but said in a tweet that “FAR too much information is made “classified.’ If something is easily found online or patently obvious, it should NOT be classified.” Trump seems to agree, saying he wants his administration to be transparent. Earlier this week, his Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said they had no problem with Musk and trade adviser Peter Navarro duking it out in public, saying, “boys will be boys.” No doubt Musk’s Cabinet colleagues were wondering what was so secret. Maybe the notebook explained why his DOGE minions failed to reach their targets, saving about $150 billion rather than the $1 trillion they had promised.
The U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, is stepping down from her role after three years of service, the State Department announced Thursday. Though it’s unclear when exactly Brink is slated to depart from her role, the State Department said in a statement to NBC News: “She’s been the ambassador in Kyiv for three years—that’s a long time in a war zone. And frankly, the war has gone for far too long ... The real issue is whether the Russians and Ukrainians are ready to do what’s necessary to end this war,” they continued. The news was initially reported by CBS News, which wrote that Brink had been making farewell calls to colleagues. Citing three sources, CBS also reported that Brink’s resignation stemmed from an “unusual mix of personal and policy concerns” including recent layoffs at USAID. President Donald Trump, for his part, has had a fickle relationship with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The two got into an explosive argument in the Oval Office in February, after which Trump briefly paused military and intelligence aid to the beleaguered eastern European nation, but he resumed support once Ukraine agreed to partake in peace talks with Putin.
Now that Patrick Schwarzenegger has emerged as a fan favorite on The White Lotus’ third season, he feels “comfortable” enough to work with his dad Arnold Schwarzenegger—and he’s got a specific idea in mind, he told The Hollywood Reporter. “I definitely want to do [an action movie],” he told THR, “That’s the goal down the road is to do those types of things. I’d love to do that, if it was the right thing. I’ve talked to my dad about it, and I’ve told him I’d love to do that if it was the right thing.” After Lotus premiered, Schwarzenegger complained that viewers assumed he was handed the role “because of who my dad is.” In fact, it was his famous last name that almost cost him the role. Now, Schwarzenegger feels he’s proven himself. “I’ve never wanted to, but now I feel like I have some credits under my belt, and that I’ve had some work, and I feel like I’ve gotten to the point where I would feel comfortable working with” his famous dad, he said. “One thing I could relate to about Saxon, I could relate to living under that shadow” of a successful father, he also added. That said, “My dad was a big fan of the show, and he was proud of me.”