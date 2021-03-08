Meghan Markle Says Royals Were Concerned Over How ‘Dark’ Archie’s Skin Would Be
In a shocking interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday night, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, revealed that the royal family had raised “concerns” when she was pregnant about “how dark” her son Archie’s skin might be when he was born. Oprah began by asking Meghan about why Archie, her son with Prince Harry, was not given the title of prince by the palace. “You certainly must have had some conversations with Harry about it and have your own suspicions as to why they didn’t want to make Archie a prince,” the TV mogul said. “What are—what are those thoughts? Why do you think that is? Do you think it’s because of his race?” After a sigh, Meghan replied, “In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time—so we have in tandem the conversation of, ‘He won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title,’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”
“What?” Oprah said, stunned. “Who...who is having that conversation with you? What?” Meghan continued, “There were several conversations about it.” Oprah followed up: “There’s a conversation with you… about how dark your baby is going to be?” And Meghan replied: “Potentially, and what that would mean or look like.” “You’re not going to tell me who had the conversation?” Oprah asked. “I think that would be very damaging to them,” Meghan replied. Meghan said the conversations about Archie’s skin color were “relayed to me from Harry. Those were conversations that the family had with him.” “Because they were concerned that if he were too brown, that that would be a problem? Are you saying that?” Oprah asked. Meghan said: “I wasn’t able to follow up with why, but that, if that’s the assumption you’re making, I think that feels like a pretty safe one, which was really hard to understand, right?”
Elsewhere in the interview, Meghan revealed the pressures of the palace got to be so intense that she considered taking her own life.