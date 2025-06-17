Meghan Markle Says She Posted Dancing Video to Show How Much ‘Fun’ She Is

Meghan Markle says she posted a video of herself dancing in a maternity suite while heavily pregnant to offer a glimpse of her “authentic” and “fun” self.

In a chat with British entrepreneur Emma Grede, Meghan, who posted pictures of her children’s faces over the weekend in a break with her previous approach to social media, the Duchess of Sussex spoke about the importance of authenticity and referenced her now-viral video.

"Did you see my 'Baby Momma' dance?" Meghan asked Grede on Grede's Aspire podcast. Grede said she'd watched it repeatedly and had done a "secret cheer" for getting to see a side of the princess she doesn't usually see.

“By the way, that wasn’t yesterday,” Meghan replied. “That was four years ago. So it’s also a really great reminder that, with all the noise, or whatever people do, there’s still a whole life—a real, authentic, fun life—that’s happening behind the scenes.”

Meghan reportedly decided to post the dancing video after appointing a new “disruptive” PR firm, and her comments about hoping it would show an “authentic” glimpse of her as a person living a “fun” life are the clearest indication yet of the strategy behind the posting of it.

She added she was “grateful” to be back on social media—which she and Harry have frequently condemned as toxic and injurious to mental health—and headed off criticism of her sharing private moments despite having regularly complained about her privacy being invaded by saying it was all about sharing on her own terms.

Elsewhere in the interview, Meghan was asked whether she was “thinking about social media in the way that so many of us do as also a business tool.”

Meghan replied: “Not for my personal account, no.”

Grede, looking surprised, replied, “Really?”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle—Meghan said she’s using social media to speak about herself on her own terms. TheStewartofNY/GC Images

Grede said, in a tone tinged with disbelief: “Well, that’s the one we are all following.”

Meghan laughed and said, “Well, good, as long as you’re following As Ever as well.”

Meghan’s personal account, where she posts pictures and videos of her family life as well as news about her corporate life, has 3.8 million followers. As Ever has 847,000.

Meghan also claimed in the interview that her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, sell home-grown vegetables at a Montecito farmer’s market to learn the value of money.

Meghan was talking to Grede about her business, As Ever, ahead of a promised re-stock of the site’s products. The site sold out earlier this year on launch day and sales are due to go live again on Friday.

However, it was her comments about her renewed social media push that are likely to catch people’s attention.