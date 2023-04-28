CHEAT SHEET
Meghan Markle Signs With Major Hollywood Talent Agency
Meghan Markle is set to take on the entertainment industry once again after signing with the prestigious William Morris Endeavor (WME) talent agency, according to Variety. The Duchess of Sussex will join the agency’s existing stars—including the likes of her tennis ace pal Serena Williams and actor Dwayne Johnson—to explore work on new film and TV productions as well as brand partnerships. A return to acting is not likely to be “an area of focus” for her, however, Variety reports. WME will also represent Archewell, the content creation company she and hubby Prince Harry established following their withdrawal from royal duties three years ago.