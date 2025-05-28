Meghan Markle Whines About the ‘Guilt’ of Having a Lot of Money

The Duchess of Sussex has shared her thoughts about an unseen struggle—the guilt that comes with being filthy rich.

Meghan Markle shared her mindset surrounding money on the season finale of her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, Tuesday, in an out-of-touch conversation with Spanx creator and billionaire guest, Sara Blakely.

Blakely, who garnered a net worth of $1.3 billion after creating her shapewear brand, said that people should simply be more “self aware” of their mindset on money.

“A lot of people don’t even realize they have not great narratives around success or around obtaining a lot of financial freedom and money for themselves,” she said.

“But that is so hard to understand because, I genuinely believe, I would love to adopt that level of a mindset where as you’re talking about even, for a lot of people, not being able to buy into the hope or the promise of something more for themselves in financial freedom,” Markle replied.

The Suits alum added that “so many women, especially, we’re taught to not even talk about money.”

“And there’s lots of guilt mentality surrounding having a lot,” she said. “And at the same time, there’s a scarcity mindset that it’s easy to attach to, of like, ‘I’ll never have enough.’”

The billionaire Blakely remarked: “I always tell women, in particular, I say: ‘Money is really fun to make, really fun to spend and really fun to give away.’ I think money makes you more of who you already were.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 2018 wedding cost around $42.8 million, much of it paid for with taxpayer money. Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Markle and Prince Harry got married in 2018, their wedding coming out to be around $42.8 million, the majority of the cost (94 percent of it) being allotted to security detail and paid for with taxpayer money.

The approximately $2.7 million remaining for ceremony expenses, such as decorations and food, was still 73 times the cost of an average wedding in the United Kingdom at the time.

But after the pair chose to leave the royal life, Prince Harry revealed in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 that his family “literally cut me off financially.”

He said that the money left to him by his late mother, Princess Diana, was the only way they were “able to do all this,” referring to the couple’s move to Montecito, California.

“From my perspective, all I needed was enough money to be able to pay for security to keep my family safe,” Harry said.

Since then, Markle has started her own Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, and podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder. She also launched her lifestyle brand, “As Ever,” in April, which sold out all their products in less than an hour.

But in her podcast episode Tuesday, she announced that she intends to take a “step back, gather data from the launch, and figure out exactly what ‘As Ever’ could be.”

New products are set to be announced in 2026.