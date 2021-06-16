Meghan Markle Will Not Return to U.K. for Princess Diana Statue Unveiling, Sources Say
HOME AND AWAY
Meghan Markle is not returning to the U.K. for the unveiling of a statue commemorating Princess Diana, sources close to the couple have indicated. Harry will be attending the event solo. The clarification came after a story on Wednesday claimed Meghan would be joining Harry for the unveiling, set for July 1, on what have been Diana’s 60th birthday. The statue has been jointly overseen by Prince Harry and Prince William.
A source close to the Sussexes told the Mirror: “Meghan is not going to travel. She has just had a baby and Harry will travel alone.” Lizzie Robinson, ITV News’ royal producer, confirmed the Mirror’s reporting in a tweet, stating: “Meghan will not fly to the UK to join Harry for the unveiling of a statue of his late mother Princess Diana on July 1st...” The event will mark the first time that Harry has seen his family since Prince Philip’s funeral in April, and the fallout from the row over whether the queen sanctioned the couple’s use of “Lilibet”—the queen’s family nickname—as a name for the couple’s baby daughter.
The initial Radar Online report said Meghan’s presence at the unveiling would have been as a “surprise guest,” with an insider adding: “Meghan knows how hard it was to attend his grandfather’s funeral alone and doesn’t want that to happen again. Harry was given the cold shoulder by most of his relatives, with several refusing to talk to him or even make eye contact… Since the funeral things have got worse, not better, so you can only imagine how he will be treated at the big event on July 1st.”