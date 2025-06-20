Meghan Markle’s Confusing Brand Gets More Baffling With Booze

What exactly Meghan Markle’s brand is represents will doubtless be a matter for sociological royal historians to dissect far into the future, but As Ever got its latest relaunch Friday.

And now she is flogging booze.

Yes, the brand once known as American Riviera Orchard that Meghan has used her children to market as a wholesome lifestyle venture is now expanding into alcohol, with the launch of a new rosé wine, described as hailing from Napa Valley and arriving “just in time for summer entertaining.” ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan Markle is now presenting her “debut Napa Valley rosé.” As Ever

The bottle, styled next to apricots on a cotton tablecloth, made its debut Friday on her lifestyle website, which also restocked her previously sold-out jam, crêpe mix, and much-mocked “flower sprinkles”—which Meghan recently claimed she uses even on her children’s packed lunches.

The site’s new rosé offering adds to the Duchess of Sussex’s growing collection of homespun chic, all marketed under a dreamy banner: “elevate your everyday and inspire moments of joy.”

“What began with a small pot of fresh fruit preserves, bubbling away in my home kitchen,” Meghan writes in a syrupy blurb, “has inspired this curated collection.”

The site elsewhere bills it as a “A curated collection by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.”

Meghan Markle has been revealing more and more incremental portions of her daughter Lilibet’s face on Instagram. Instagram/@meghan/instagram

Markle’s brand has received backing from Netflix, with plans to feature its products in the streaming giant’s forthcoming retail stores. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos has previously stated he’s a “big fan of Meghan,” adding that he believes “her influence is underestimated.”

The relaunch follows the April debut of As Ever, which saw every product sell out within 45 minutes, followed by months of silence due to supply issues.