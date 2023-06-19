CHEAT SHEET
Meghan Markle’s Team Allegedly Faked Interviews for Spotify Podcast
Fresh off Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s “mutual” break-up with Spotify, a new report alleges that a handful of the former’s interviews were not actually conducted by the duchess. Podnews reported it “has heard from multiple sources” that some of the interviews were done by Markle’s staff, and that she recorded the questions at a later date. Archewell, the podcast company owned by Markle and Harry, did not have its podcast renewed by Spotify. After the news broke last Thursday, Spotify exec Bill Simmons called the pair “f-cking grifters.” The deal with Spotify began in 2022 with Markle’s “Archetypes” show, which produced just 12 episodes under a $20 million budget.