Meghan McCain Blasts ‘Sh***y’ View Hosts Over Interview

Meghan McCain, a former co-host of MAGA’s least favorite daytime talk show, The View, is bashing her former colleagues for their interview with Vice President JD Vance.

McCain, who left the show in 2021 and vowed never to discuss it publicly, has made her thoughts known about the at-times contentious interview.

“My biggest takeaway from Vance on The View is honestly how s---ty and undisciplined the hosts STILL ARE. After all these years they still get basics facts wrong, flub easy questions and can’t get through a segment without yelling at each other,” she wrote.

“Vance handled it all very well,” she added.

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McCain appeared to reference a tense moment when Whoopi Goldberg scolded Ana Navarro on air. Goldberg appeared frustrated with Navarro as she pushed Vance to answer questions.

“I’ve got to, I have to go to break,” Goldberg yelled as Navarro kept talking. “Ana, God, please!”

“We have more with Vice President JD Vance when we come back,” Goldberg said before scolding Navarro, “Don’t do that.”

Vance was seen smiling at the camera as the pair bickered.

JD Vance gets a grilling on "The View". X

McCain, the 41-year-old daughter of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, has long complained about her time on the show, saying it was filled with “crazy old people” who bullied her.

“The thing about The View is that I didn’t know when I signed my contract with ABC that this is forever, that, for the rest of my life, I’m going to be bullied, yelled at, abused, and brought up for years," McCain complained in 2023. “I haven’t been on that show in years. I’m just trying to live my life.”

McCain was on the show from 2017 until her departure in 2021. The View/ABC

She recently made more of her thoughts known about some hiring choices on the talk show, bashing her conservative replacement, former Trump White House official Alyssa Farah Griffin, on her podcast Citizen McCain.

“I’m gonna say something that’s a little nasty: The person they replaced me with is a joke,” McCain said. “She is in no way representative of conservative women. It’s been a wildly disappointing experience for me to see what legacy I helped do during the four years there while my dad battled brain cancer and I had not one, but two miscarriages while I worked there.”