Meghan McCain Calls O’Donnell a Nutjob, Aaron Sorkin Defends The Social Network, and More Sunday Talk

Colorado Senate Candidate Equates Homosexuality With Alcoholism

Good news, Paladino, looks like you’re off the hot seat… for now. On Meet the Press, Colorado Senate hopeful Ken Buck made a bid for the top of gay community’s annoyance list by equating being gay to being an alcoholic. “I think that birth has an influence over it, like alcoholism and some other things, but I think that basically, you have a choice,” Buck said.

O’Donnell: “The State Party Isn't Helping Us.”

On This Week, Christiane Amanpour spoke with both Delaware Senate candidates, Christine O’Donnell and Chris Coons. O’Donnell focused on the money issue, saying, “The state party isn't helping us. And we're asking the National Republican Senatorial to help us. We've got the Democratic Senatorial Committee coming after me. We're hoping that the National Republican Senatorial Committee will help us. But it's two-and-a-half weeks left, and they're not.”

Coons: Save Delaware, Save the Democrats

Coons, meanwhile, stressed how important a Democratic win in Delaware is for the left to maintain its control of the Senate. “Well, I don't think there's a scenario where the Republicans take control of the United States Senate if I'm successful in this Senate seat,” Coons said. “And I've been told that's a critical strategic concern for folks who are looking at this race from outside.”

Meghan McCain: O'Donnell Is “Seen as a Nutjob”

Harsh words for Christine O’Donnell from Daily Beast contributor Meghan McCain. On This Week, McCain said, “Christine O'Donnell is making a mockery of running for public office. … I just know, in my group of friends, it turns people off because she's seen as a nutjob.”

Sorkin: Facebook Movie “Vetted to Within an Inch of Its Life”

As the debate over how much of The Social Network is fact and how much is fiction rages on, screenwriter Aaron Sorkin stopped by Reliable Sources to weigh in, saying the script was “vetted to within an inch of its life… I can’t say something that’s not true and defamatory at the same time.”

Liz Cheney: Tea Party is Too Far Right? Dream On!

Over on Face the Nation, Liz Cheney countered Howard Dean’s argument that the Tea Party is a fringe group, saying, “I think that this notion that the tea parties are too far right is really wishful thinking. … I think that ‘fringe’ is going to demonstrate to you that they have enough support to have a very big win come Election Day this November.”

John Cornyn: Angle Will Win Nevada

John Cornyn (R-TX) was similarly optimistic. On Fox News Sunday, he predicted Sharron Angle will trounce Harry Reid for the Nevada Senate seat. "Sharron Angle's going to win that race, I'll make that prediction right here, right now," Cornyn said. "I think she's going to win because of the huge enthusiasm gap between Republicans and Democrats."