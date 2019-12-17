Meghan McCain Compares Herself to ‘Mother of Dragons,’ Vows She ‘Won’t Be Quiet’
A day after fellow View host Whoopi Goldberg told her to “please stop talking,” Meghan McCain took to Twitter to compare herself to Queen Daenerys I Targaryen, the “Mother of Dragons” from HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones. “Good morning—to all the fellow conservative ‘girls’ who won’t be quiet,” McCain tweeted on Tuesday morning, attaching a gif of a dragon landing next to Daenerys.
Following the contentious exchange with Goldberg on Monday, McCain defended herself on Twitter by saying she “won’t be quiet” and that “pointing out things that are true is part of my job even if it angers people and even if it’s politically inconvenient.” As for McCain invoking the famous GoT character, one wonders if she watched until the last season as *SPOILER ALERT* Dany ended up slaughtering a city full of innocents and was later killed.