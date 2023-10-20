Meghan McCain Declares ‘Late Night’ Host Seth Meyers ‘Can Go to Hell Forever’
HOLDING A GRUDGE
Meghan McCain vented on her Thursday podcast episode about “one of the worst experiences” of her life: that time she got into a heated argument with Seth Meyers on his late-night talk show. The squabble started four years ago, when Meyers mentioned Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), whom McCain had disparaged for making remarks about Israel that she considered antisemitic. Meyers challenged the conservative TV personality, insisting that voicing “differences in Israeli policy” should not be immediately labeled as antisemitic and noting that Omar had already apologized for her comments. That led McCain to ask, “Are you her publicist?” In a conversation about the media with podcast guest Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), McCain explained, “My husband [Ben Domenech] tweeted that the only reason he had a show was that he gargled [Late Night executive producer] Lorne Michaels’ balls. It was a horrific experience, and he can go to hell forever.” The New York Post requested a comment from Meyers but received no response as of Friday afternoon.