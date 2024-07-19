Meghan McCain Doesn’t ‘Believe’ Biden Has COVID

Meghan McCain doesn’t believe the president really has COVID, and is looking forward to the “great book about the amount of lies that were told to the American public about President Biden’s health.”

Earlier this week, just hours after saying the only way he’d withdraw from the campaign for his reelection was if he had a “medical condition,” it was announced that the president tested positive for COVID and would be canceling his Las Vegas keynote speech to self-isolate.

On the latest episode of her podcast Citizen McCain, the late senator John McCain’s daughter and ex-The View host went on a rant about Biden’s COVID news, calling it an “egregious” lie at a “level we’ve never seen in politics.” She also expressed her belief that the announcement “might just be an excuse for him to step down gracefully.”

In a previous episode following the latest presidential debate, McCain compared Biden’s performance to her father’s condition as his health deteriorated due to brain cancer. “I know what cognitive decline looks like in one way or another. I think any caregiver for an aging parent knows that—and to me, I felt saddened and uncomfortable and then very scared” during the debate, she said at the time.

McCain has become a frequent source of low-blows at the president, despite Biden’s long friendship with her father and the viral moment they shared together on The View, during which Biden comforted her as she cried over her father’s illness. She’d repeatedly thanked him for his actions during the taping and praised his compassion for years, at one point calling him “one of the truly decent and compassionate men in all of American politics,” before turning on him.

“We are very close to Biden stepping down,” she said this week on the podcast. “I don’t even know if at this point I believe President Biden has COVID. I think there is a trust deficit with the American public, certainly with me and the Biden administration’s candidness and transparency regarding Biden’s health. I don’t know if I believe he actually has COVID.”

McCain moved on to other topics for a bit, including slamming Trump’s VP pick J.D. Vance as being too “inexperienced,” and calling the latest RNC “the funeral” of “traditional conservatism,” before circling back to Biden.

“I think the reason why President Biden and his team are in the predicament that they are in is because they lied egregiously at a level of maleficence we’ve never seen,” she concluded.