Meghan McCain Drags ICE Barbie Kristi Noem for Playing Dress-Up

Meghan McCain is joining the pile-on of ‘ICE Barbie’ Kristi Noem and her sartorial choices.

Noem—who is known to always be ready for a photo-op anywhere from an El Salvador prison to the U.S. border—has worn many questionable outfits since becoming the Homeland Security Secretary earlier this year. But she drew intense ire after holding a gun barrel directly at a law enforcement official’s head for a photo.

Kristi Noem Kristi Noem/ X

“I don’t think that it is productive to have a full face of hair and makeup and hair extensions... when you’re doing things like that,” McCain said. “If I were giving her some advice, I would be like, ‘How about pulling our hair back in a baseball cap and not doing a photo-op?‘”

Right-wing commentators appear to be growing increasingly tired of Noem’s cosplay with many calling for her to tone it down.

Megyn Kelly called on Noem to stop with the photo-ops on her podcast this week.

“Stop trying to glamorize the mission and put yourself in the middle of it as you cosplay an ICE agent, which you’re not,” she said. “She’s out in the field, with her gun, being like ‘we’re going to go kick some a**. No one wants you there!”

Noem participates in a firefighting drill on March 17. Alex Brandon/Alex Brandon/REUTERS

Noem, however, is defending her outfits—which have included a firefighter, pilot, ICE agent, cowgirl, and now law enforcement officer complete with a rifle at the ready.

Kristi Noem poses in front of an El Salvadoran prison. ALEX BRANDON/Alex Brandon/AFP via Getty Images

“Every day I wake up and there’s new criticisms. It something different every single day, so I try not to pay attention to the noise,” Noem told Jesse Watters this week. “They are so proud of the fact that I’m willing to wear an ICE hat, that I’m willing to wear an HSI vest, that I’m willing to go into there and wear something and be proud of them and the work that they do.”

Noem looks out during an aerial tour from a U.S. Coast Guard Air Station. Alex Brandon/Alex Brandon/REUTERS

Even if the dress-up may be harmless, many are now left to wonder if Noem has any gun safety knowledge at all after holding the rifle at an officer’s head.

“She literally could’ve blown that man’s head off,” McCain said. “I like her. I don’t want her to become a parody of herself.”