Meghan McCain: Elon Musk’s an ‘Antisemite’ Who Made Twitter a ‘Shittier Place’

Conservative podcaster Meghan McCain took X owner Elon Musk to task this week for boosting antisemitic content on his social-media platform, adding that he’s made the site formerly known as Twitter a “shittier place.”

“He is an antisemite,” McCain flatly stated.

Musk has come under fire in the past week for seemingly endorsing a vile antisemitic theory that claims Jewish people are funding so-called white genocide, the same theory that motivated the Tree of Life synagogue shooting. Additionally, liberal media watchdog Media Matters for America reported that X has been placing ads for major brands alongside pro-Nazi content, prompting IBM, Apple and other large companies to pause their advertising on the site.

With advertising accounting for the vast majority of X’s revenue, the right-wing billionaire responded by filing a self-described “thermonuclear” lawsuit against Media Matters, accusing them of manipulating the site’s algorithm to cook up misleading data. At the same time, though, Musk’s lawsuit conceded that major brands’ ads had been placed next to racist posts, affirming much of Media Matters’ reporting.

Speaking to comedian Michael Ian Black on her podcast Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat, McCain asked her guest if he was still going to continue to post on Twitter despite Musk’s recent behavior.

“I'm not quitting,” he said, adding that “most of what I post these days is just about Elon Musk being an antisemite.”

After Black noted that his “message gets out” even if Musk likely doesn’t see his critical tweets, McCain agreed with the comic that the Tesla CEO is an “antisemite.”

The former View star, meanwhile, wondered why Musk continues to dip his toes in conspiratorial waters, especially since it likely hurts the value of the social media site he purchased for $44 billion.

“I don't understand, again, if you're owning Twitter, which is still a big platform, and again, maybe it's just because I still live in some semblance of reality, why you would wanna traffic in conspiracies?” McCain wondered. “Like why do you wanna do this stuff?”

She continued: “Why do you wanna make everything just like an agent of chaos? And Twitter is a shittier place since he took over. Way shittier. Way shittier!”

Doubling down on McCain’s claim, Black said Twitter is “leagues and bounds shittier” since Musk took over the company. “I don't know what goes on in that dude's head. I think that he… clearly thinks of himself as some sort of funny edgelord,” Black declared.

“He’s my age. He’s like 52,” Black added. “He’s an adolescent. He’s just a child. He’s a baby. And I don’t know if he just likes ruffling feathers. Like, is it not enough to be the world’s richest person? Like you need this much more shitty attention all the time. Like, I don't know what kind of narcissistic personality disorder this guy has, but it's profound and it's causing real damage.”

McCain also pointed out that she “hate[s] him for several reasons,” saying that Musk’s penchant for having multiple children with several different partners is antithetical to what conservatives actually believe. (The conservative pundit had previously blasted Musk on this issue in a Daily Mail op-ed last year.)

The daughter of the late Sen. John McCain has long been candid about her views on antisemitism. In 2019, for instance, she broke down into tears over Rep. Ilhan Omar’s “scary” comments about Israel, explaining that she “verges on being a Zionist” and has family friends who are Jewish.

On top of that, McCain—who is not Jewish—has shown a penchant for scolding Jewish Democrats for allegedly not being outspoken enough in denouncing antisemitism. Besides holding Sen. Bernie Sanders responsible for The Squad’s pro-Palestinian rhetoric, she also lectured Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in 2021 for supposedly being “too silent” in decrying antisemitism.