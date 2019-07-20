CHEAT SHEET
DISTRESSINGLY COMMON
Meghan McCain Pens Op-Ed About Hiding her Miscarriage
Meghan McCain, controversial co-host of “The View” and daughter of the late Senator and war hero John McCain, wants women who suffer the indescribable sorrow of miscarriage to know she is with them. Writing in The New York Times, McCain describes a photo shoot for The New York Times Magazine on the day her doctor confirmed the loss of her pregnancy. “I am posed for the camera, looking stern and strong, representing my fellow conservative women across the country,” she writes. “But inside, I am dying. Inside, my baby is dying.” McCain, who has not previously spoken publicly about her miscarriage, explained why she has chosen to speak out now. “I am not hiding anymore,” she writes. “My miscarriage was a horrendous experience and I would not wish it upon anyone. Yet for all its horrors, it is distressingly common.”