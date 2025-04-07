The White Lotus star Carrie Coon isn’t any closer to making friends with conservative personality Meghan McCain, as the star tried to dodge a question that was clearly intended to stoke their online beef Monday.

Asked about her reaction to McCain’s online taunts and “slut-shaming” her character in a new interview with Variety, Coon opted to turn down the temperature instead of engaging further: “I hope Meghan enjoyed the finale. I’m glad she’s watching the show.”

McCain amplified her brief mention in the interview within minutes of Coon’s comments being released. “Carrie this is the fifth time you’ve talked about me publicly in the past few weeks,” she posted to X Monday, “Gotta turn the page, girl. Not gonna lie, it’s getting weird now.”

What’s weird, however, is that Coon has only been diplomatic in comparison to McCain, who began aiming incendiary remarks at the star after Coon posted simply, “Who’s gonna tell her?” in response to McCain praising Trump’s inclusion of a child cancer survivor during his inauguration address. Prior to the address, Trump had enabled DOGE to cut funds to cancer research. McCain’s father, John McCain, died of brain cancer in 2018.

McCain responded to Coon’s question with a meme of Leslie Bibb’s character’s “bless your heart” face, from the episode when she revealed she “voted for Trump.” Coon took the high road in response, expressing her hope that conservatives feel “gratified” to see themselves represented in Bibb’s character instead of going after McCain directly. What’s more, McCain seemed to eat crow when she apparently discovered last week that Trump had indeed cut brain cancer research.

McCain expressed her “heartbreak” at the administration’s move with yet another X post. “My fellow Republicans—this is wrong,” she wrote, before deleting it. She was still inexplicably angry with Coon, however, the following day, when she taunted the actress for her character’s topless scene on the show.

“Yes Carrie, I am ‘gratified’ that the conservative character represented on White Lotus is the responsible, family-oriented one not making a fool of herself. Unlike the progressive liberal you’re representing who is sleeping with hotel staff and showing her t--s to everyone,” McCain wrote to X.

McCain made it clear Monday that she has no intention of letting the free attention fizzle out, despite Coon’s unwillingness to trade below the belt insults.