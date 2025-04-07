Media

Meghan McCain Responds to ‘White Lotus’ Star Carrie Coon’s Final Dig

MOVING ON

McCain went after the star for her character’s topless scene.

Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

White Lotus
Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images/HBO

The White Lotus star Carrie Coon isn’t any closer to making friends with conservative personality Meghan McCain, as the star tried to dodge a question that was clearly intended to stoke their online beef Monday.

Asked about her reaction to McCain’s online taunts and “slut-shaming” her character in a new interview with Variety, Coon opted to turn down the temperature instead of engaging further: “I hope Meghan enjoyed the finale. I’m glad she’s watching the show.”

Give Carrie Coon Every Award for Her ‘White Lotus’ MonologueNO, YOU'RE CRYING
Emma Fraser
Carrie Coon

McCain amplified her brief mention in the interview within minutes of Coon’s comments being released. “Carrie this is the fifth time you’ve talked about me publicly in the past few weeks,” she posted to X Monday, “Gotta turn the page, girl. Not gonna lie, it’s getting weird now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s weird, however, is that Coon has only been diplomatic in comparison to McCain, who began aiming incendiary remarks at the star after Coon posted simply, “Who’s gonna tell her?” in response to McCain praising Trump’s inclusion of a child cancer survivor during his inauguration address. Prior to the address, Trump had enabled DOGE to cut funds to cancer research. McCain’s father, John McCain, died of brain cancer in 2018.

McCain responded to Coon’s question with a meme of Leslie Bibb’s character’s “bless your heart” face, from the episode when she revealed she “voted for Trump.” Coon took the high road in response, expressing her hope that conservatives feel “gratified” to see themselves represented in Bibb’s character instead of going after McCain directly. What’s more, McCain seemed to eat crow when she apparently discovered last week that Trump had indeed cut brain cancer research.

McCain expressed her “heartbreak” at the administration’s move with yet another X post. “My fellow Republicans—this is wrong,” she wrote, before deleting it. She was still inexplicably angry with Coon, however, the following day, when she taunted the actress for her character’s topless scene on the show.

The Funniest Memes About the Wild ‘White Lotus’ FinaleI AM NOT OKAY
Clare Donaldson
Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Aimee Lou Wood, and Sam Nivola

“Yes Carrie, I am ‘gratified’ that the conservative character represented on White Lotus is the responsible, family-oriented one not making a fool of herself. Unlike the progressive liberal you’re representing who is sleeping with hotel staff and showing her t--s to everyone,” McCain wrote to X.

McCain made it clear Monday that she has no intention of letting the free attention fizzle out, despite Coon’s unwillingness to trade below the belt insults.

Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Entertainment Reporter

EB_hyphenate

eboni.boykin-patterson@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Orders Four Mile Military Parade for his 79th Birthday
Lauren Lewis
PoliticsMusk Melts Down at Trump’s Tariff Guru as Feud Goes Public
Will Neal
U.S. NewsTesla’s Plummeting Stock Just Hit a Level That Lutnick Said Would ‘Never’ Happen
Lauren Lewis
PoliticsNewsmax Host Shocked by How Badly Trump Tariffs Tanked His Personal Wealth
Leigh Kimmins
PoliticsThis Trump Appointee is Driving the White House Nuts
Julia Ornedo