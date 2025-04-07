So, it happened. The White Lotus finale aired last night, and all I can really say is… Mike White, you better count your days.

Look, the moment that incestuous Ratliff yacht scene hit in Episode 6, I knew Season 3 was about to take us somewhere wild. And, well, the finale didn’t just meet my expectations—it annihilated them. There was poisonous piña coladas, a heart-to-heart about incest, a new relationship, patricide, a deadly shootout, a resurrection (I guess Lochlan is basically Jesus now?), and a doomed love story that ended in the death of my favorite character (I’m coming for you, Mike White).

Titled “Amor Fati,” a Latin phrase that translates to “love of fate” (or, in Mike White’s case, “love of chaos”), Sunday night’s finale proves one thing: This show’s not about finding answers. It’s about watching everyone make terrible decisions in paradise. Although I can’t go back in time and change White’s mind about who he decides to kill off, I can offer solace to viewers using the only cure that works: memes. So, with one last hurrah, here is a roundup of the best White Lotus reactions to help everyone process the absolute bloodbath that was this season’s finale.

The Ratliff Family

Oh, Piper, your father had so much hope for you. Now, you too, have to die.

After Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook) and Lochlan (Sam Nivola) return from their night at the monastery, it’s clear that she maybe isn’t as on board with the whole becoming-a-Buddhist thing as she was the day before.

Over breakfast, Piper reveals to her parents, Victoria (Parker Posey) and Tim (Jason Isaacs) that she isn’t thrilled about the Buddhist lifestyle.

“Like, the food, I mean, it was vegetarian, but you could tell it wasn’t organic,” Piper whined (girl, get it together).

piper revealing her true spoiled brat self #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/Jrin7QiC6p — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) April 7, 2025

There was honestly nothing funnier to me than camera showing the joy on Victoria’s face as her daughter admits to being a spoiled brat, before abruptly cutting to the absolute horror and disgust on Tim’s face and his realization that he now needs to kill his daughter too.

Pure cinema, right there.

the dad every time a new member of the family complains about their lives if they weren’t rich #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/IxxZuJ2nyF — mar 🎧 (@chrrypm) April 7, 2025

Although nothing made me cackle quite like Lochlan telling Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger) that he is a “people pleaser,” and that’s why he gave him a hand job.

It’s giving: “As an empath, I had to jerk you off.”

I actually covered my mouth and screamed when Lochlan said he’s a people pleaser. #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/DucxyFMmnj — Raven Brunner (@raventbrunner) April 7, 2025

Later in the episode, Tim mixes up some poisoned piña coladas (courtesy of Saxon’s blender) using the toxic seeds from the pon pon tree, and hands them to his family—with the exception of Lochlan, who Tim decides to let live after learning he would be “just fine” without money.

tim getting ready to kill his entire family #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/cQNnIuBj28 — َ (@oomphew) April 7, 2025

At the last second, Tim decides not to murder his family (very generous of him), smashing the drink from Saxon’s hand before declaring that the coconut milk is off and pouring all the drinks down the drain. The only problem? He forgot to clean the blender, which still has some poison gunk left in it.

The next morning, Lochlan uses the blender to make himself a protein shake, not bothering to wash out the left over piña colada left in there. After drinking the shake, he heads to the pool, where he begins to slowly die from the poison. Despite clearly seeing Lochlan hunched over and in pain, his mother and siblings leave for breakfast, without a care in the world.

piper and saxon while lochlan is dying in the background #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/3aj4JpB0VP — kaz (@gallifreyfilmz) April 7, 2025

I thought the moment when Lochlan dies was going to haunt me forever, but it turns out, I had no need to worry, as later on in the episode, he wakes up, seemingly completely fine.

Rick and His Stupid Deadly Mess

I will literally never forgive Mike White for killing Chelsea.

After another confrontation with Jim Hollinger, the hotel owner’s husband, Rick (Walton Goggins) decides to kill him after all, grabbing the man’s gun and shooting him point-blank.

Turns out, the man Rick just killed is actually his father.

A shootout between Rick and Sritala’s bodyguards begins, and while Rick certainly seems like a great shot (he took out all the guards), even he can’t prevent the stray bullet that hits Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) in the chest, killing my favorite character in the entire season.

Watching Rick craddling Chelsea’s dying body, as he repeats that they are going to be “together forever” had me SOBBING. I am not okay with this Hamlet and Ophelia ending White had planned for these two.

JUSTICE FOR CHELSEA OMG MY GIRL DIDNT DESERVED THIS😭😭😭😭 #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/xGRwYXSwjU — ‎ً (@wicckaris) April 7, 2025

Gaitok Becomes a Killer and Gets the Girl

Good for him, I guess?

When Gaitok (Tayme Thapthimthong) hears the shots ring out, he grabs his gun and heads to the scene of the crime. Once he gets there, Sritala points towards Rick, who is now carrying Chelsea in his arms, and yells at Gaitok to kill him. He does, and Rick falls into the water with Chelsea, both of them now dead.

After proving he has “killer instincts,” Gaitok gets that big promotion to be a bodyguard and Mook (Lalisa Manobal) finally agrees to date him. The show ends with Gaitok putting on some shades and driving away with Sritala, looking pleased with his new status in life.

Laurie Wasn’t Waiting Around for Anybody

Like a true New Yorker, Laurie (Carrie Coon) booked it out of there as soon as she saw Rick kill Jim Hollinger.

Sorry to her two besties, but a girl gotta look out for herself.

Belinda Got Her Bag

I’m happy for Belinda (Natasha Rothwell), but also crying for Pornchai (Dom Hetrakul) and his dream of starting a spa business with Belinda.

After Gary/Greg (Jon Gries) pays Belinda $5 million in exchange for her silence about his involvement in Tanya’s (Jennifer Coolidge) demise, Belinda and her son decide to get the heck out of Thailand (fair), leaving Pornchai heartbroken.

Belinda doing to Pornchai what Tanya did to her.. money is the root of all evil #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/gOusHzurr8 — Jess (@JessicaDCrane) April 7, 2025

Final Thoughts and Reactions

I loved this season, but that doesn’t mean a few things about this finale didn’t leave fuming.

First, why does everyone look so happy on the boat leaving the resort, like excuse me, multiple people just DIED!?

everyone from white lotus getting on the boat after a mass shooting and not even addressing it pic.twitter.com/ilns97LoBC — scotty (@plathiandc) April 7, 2025

Second, I actually can’t with Tim Ratliff’s whole “we’re a strong family” monologue at the end after he reveals they are going to be poor. Like sir, you just spent three episodes either dreaming about murdering your family or actually attempting to do it.

tim ratliff almost killing his entire family just to stand on the boat like #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/zqoiqnSiTW — m 🍃 (@thskeeta) April 7, 2025

And finally, this one is for you Mike White. Why, oh why, did Greg survive but Chelsea didn’t? You’re telling me this bald weirdo with an Oedipus complex gets to live and fulfill all his incest fantasies, but Chelsea (the most pure person in this show) gets killed? Make it make sense.