‘White Lotus’ Star’s Mom Insists Her Son Is ‘Not Like Saxon’

Maria Shriver wants to “clear” the air about people comparing her son Patrick Schwarzenegger to his toxically masculine White Lotus character.

“Patrick is not like Saxon,” Shriver said during her Tuesday appearance on Today Show to promote her new book I Am Maria. “I just want to clear that up because people say, ‘Is Patrick like Saxon?’ I’m like, ‘Do you think I would have raised a Saxon?‘” she told host Savannah Guthrie of the obnoxious hyper-sexual oldest Ratliff sibling on the show.

Guthrie steered clear of asking Shriver about those incest scenes, though she couldn’t help hinting at it.

“She didn’t even know that scene was coming,” Guthrie told co-host Craig Melvin, who was off camera, as it seemed Shriver might spill some secrets about the upcoming finale.

Careful not to ask about the scene where brother characters Saxon and Lochlan have an incestuous threesome on the show, Guthrie clarified that she was referring to “the naked scene” from earlier in the season. “I didn’t know that was coming,” Shriver replied, “He kind of warned me but not really.” She added, “That’s between me and Patrick.”

The Kennedy family member, journalist, ex-wife of Arnold Schwarzenegger, and former first lady of California was a big fan of White Lotus prior to her son’s role on the show, and publicly congratulated him for getting “cast in one of my favorite shows of all time” when the news was announced last January.

She told Guthrie Tuesday, “I’ve changed my whole book tour to be home to watch the finale” and have a “viewing party,” she said. As for what she hopes for to see in the finale, she shared “I hope Saxon doesn’t die this week.”

“I’m really happy for him—he’s worked so hard, he takes acting classes,” she added. “He gets rejected a lot and this is finally the role of his life, and he’s having a great time with it.”

Shriver added that she doesn’t mind being asked so often about his career even on her book tour, though she wishes people wouldn’t confuse her son with his character.

“Everybody wants to talk to me about it, I love it,” she said. “I’m gonna change the name of the book to I Am Patrick’s Mother,” she quipped, since “all anybody wants to talk to me about is Saxon.”