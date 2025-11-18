Meghan McCain Rips Megyn Kelly’s ‘Disgusting’ Pedophile Defense

Meghan McCain has a question for Megyn Kelly: “Why are we having a conversation about what is okay or more socially acceptable when it comes to pedophilia?”

“It’s disgusting and I don’t care,” McCain continued on her podcast Citizen McCain. “I want to know why. I just don’t understand the point of this conversation other than to rile up, offend, get people upset.”

Megyn Kelly speaks at Donald Trump's campaign rally in 2024. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Kelly declared on her show last week that she agreed with a source of hers who “told me from the start, years and years ago, that Jeffrey Epstein, in this person’s view, was not a pedophile.” She added, “There’s a difference between a 15-year-old and a 5-year-old” when it comes to sexual assault.

“I’m just giving you facts that he wasn’t into, like, eight-year-olds,” she also said. “But he liked the very young teen types that could pass for even younger than they were, but would look legal to a passerby.”

Dem strategist Ally Sammarco predicted the comments would be “career-ending” for Kelly, while more—including former child actresses Melissa Gilbert and Christina Ricci—slammed the radio host for downplaying Epstein’s crimes. Ricci wrote on Instagram, “This woman is a danger to children.”

CNN host Laura Coates was also aghast as she played Kelly’s clips on air, responding viscerally, “What in the hell?”

McCain had a similar reaction as she called Kelly out, posing the question, “Are we going to have a discussion about if a 15-year-old is a kid or not and what implications it means if you’re a man who’s attracted to a 15-year-old, like is that somehow better than a 5-year-old?”

She added, “It’s all vile. It’s all disgusting. It’s all unacceptable. It all should put you in jail.”

“I’ve certainly said things on camera that I regret and were mistaken. It was nothing like this,” McCain added.

The two Megs clashed last month over Tucker Carlson’s heated swearing exchange with a college student. “Swearing at students and making a spectacle is beneath everyone,” McCain wrote to X. Kelly, 55, had just made headlines for getting into a screaming match with a student, and jumped in to oppose, “I think the appropriate reaction is just: thank you.” McCain replied that they would have to “agree to disagree.”

Twitter/@MeghanMcCain

Kelly’s antics pushed the boundary of the hosts’ efforts to disagree respectfully on Monday. McCain warned that Kelly was taking the national conversation into “very dangerous territory.”

McCain and Kelly recently "agreed to disagree" on another matter last month, but McCain strongly denounced Kelly's pedophilia remarks on Monday. Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images

“I wasn’t upset, but I was like, what the hell is going on?” McCain said. “This is obviously insane. I also think the term ‘barely legal’ is a porn term, it’s not like a legal term. I don’t understand why that was being used.”