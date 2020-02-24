Meghan McCain: ‘Really Hard’ to Decide if Bernie or Trump Is ‘More in the Tank for Russia’

Meghan McCain, The View’s resident conservative co-host, said on Monday that she had a “really hard” time deciding whether President Donald Trump or Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is “more in the tank for Russia.”

Discussing recent revelations that Sanders was briefed last month that Russia was attempting to aid the democratic socialist senator in his 2020 presidential bid, co-host Sunny Hostin grumbled that Sanders “wasn’t that forthright with the public.” She went on to note that Trump would likely use Russia’s meddling to contest the results of the election if Sanders were to win.

“That’s a far jump into the future,” McCain responded.

The conservative personality, who has been extremely critical of Sanders and his supporters recently, proceeded to take her own show to task for only devoting airtime last week to reports that Congress was briefed that Russia was looking to interfere on Trump’s behalf in 2020.

“We didn’t mention that Bernie was also briefed at the same time,” she said. “That was completely omitted from reports.”

“We also didn’t mention that now it’s come out that maybe people that had briefed those people, briefed the campaigns, may have overstepped it a little bit,” McCain continued. “And I just always think it’s interesting that when we’re talking about Russia, we only talk about Trump when it comes out that Bernie has just as serious a problem as Trump does. Why aren’t we talking about that? Why is that something we are omitting from our Hot Topics?!”

Later in the segment, the table tied Russia seemingly preferring Sanders in the Democratic primary to Trump excitedly hyping up the Vermont senator’s “great win” in the Nevada caucuses.

“He usually reserves this enthusiasm for dictators and porn stars,” liberal co-host Joy Behar exclaimed.

“So Bernie is like a dictator or a porn star in the eyes of Trump?” McCain, confused, wondered aloud. “I mean, he’s super excited.”

“No. The enthusiasm that he’s showing is because he thinks he can beat Bernie,” Behar replied. “He went, he went to the Ukraine to try and hurt [Joe] Biden.”

McCain, meanwhile, co-opted one of Team Trump’s new lines of attack on Sanders to tie him to Russia and Vladimir Putin.

“I mean, Bernie spent his honeymoon in Soviet Russia,” she declared. “I mean, I think if you’re going to go back and forth over who is more in the tank for Russia, it’s a really hard one between Bernie and Trump.”

McCain’s comments resulted in a single audience member applauding her, prompting the former Fox News star to sarcastically react: “Thank you very much, sir in the blue shirt.”