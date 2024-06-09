Meghan McCain Slams Jennifer Lopez as ‘Deeply Unpleasant Person’
WAR OF WORDS
Meghan McCain added Jennifer Lopez to the long list of people she dislikes, saying the “This is Me...Now“ artist was a “deeply unpleasant person” when they met on the set of The View, the ABC show McCain used to co-host. “I, too, share similar negative stories that the entire world does,” McCain said on her Citizen McCain podcast, though she added: “I feel bad because we're turning a point where there's bullying happening to J.Lo.” McCain said the singer had the “biggest entourage I’ve ever seen”, larger than the likes of Kim Kardashian and President Joe Biden, and claimed that Lopez tried to get a TikTok removed in which McCain previously shared her distaste, though the video was reinstated. (TikTok does not share who asked for a video to be removed.) “You don’t always have to be so nice, but it was surprising that people like Kim Kardashian couldn’t be more delightful,” McCain said. “When you’re coming on a show for a 10-minute segment… just fake it till you make it for 10 f––king minutes.”