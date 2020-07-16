Meghan McCain Snaps at Joy Behar for Being ‘Snippy’: ‘I Don't Have to Come to Work!’

Stop us if you’ve heard this before.

During Thursday’s broadcast of The View, things once again devolved into a war of words between frequent sparring partners Meghan McCain and Joy Behar, culminating with McCain accusing her liberal co-host of being “snippy” with her.

The popular ABC talk show kicked off its “Hot Topics” segment with a the news of President Donald Trump and his daughter/senior advisor Ivanka Trump openly promoting Goya products amid a liberal boycott of the company due to its CEO heaping praise on the president.

After co-host Sunny Hostin noted that the Trump endorsement of beans may represent a federal ethics violation, Behar took some snarky shots at the White House before applauding the #BoycottGoya movement by comparing it to other famous boycotts.

McCain, meanwhile, said Behar was listing off “ideological” boycotts as examples, claiming they were extremely “different” than corporate boycotts. She went on to say corporate boycotts tend to backfire, citing Chick-fil-A seeing an increase in sales after it was targeted over its CEO contributing money to anti-gay marriage legislative efforts.

“I don’t want anyone at the Goya company to lose their job over this,” McCain said. “I don’t think that’s going to happen because I think Republicans and conservatives are going to do a buycott.”

The conservative co-host then tried to make the case that she would be unable to only consume products she agreed with ideologically, but quickly found herself making a mid-sentence correction.

“What’s interesting to me, and I have said this on the show before: If I only bought and consumed products that agreed with me politically, I would only be eating Chick-fil-A—even though I was a proponent of gay marriage—and I’d only be watching Tim Allen movies.”

Behar tried to interject during McCain’s monologue, prompting the ex-Fox News personality to snipe: “I’m still talking, Joy.”

Seconds later, after host Whoopi Goldberg jumped in while McCain joked about Ivanka’s now-infamous Goya photo looking like the movie Get Out, Behar snarked that the right-wing host was “still talking.”

“You don’t have to be so snippy with me, Joy. You really don’t!” McCain snapped back.

“I’m talking because I’m paid to talk and it’s my job, and that’s what I’m doing, Joy,” McCain continued. “If you have a problem with it, I don’t have to come to work today!"

Goldberg, who had to break up a similar fight just days earlier, appeared ready to toss her hands up in frustration and lecture the two yet again.

“Well, that was really—,” she began before Behar interrupted and pivoted back to boycotts.

The segment wrapped up with Hostin pointing out that Republicans have attempted to boycott a number of products, specifically Nike after they ran an ad featuring Colin Kaepernick.

“I was against that too, by the way,” McCain insisted.

“This hypocrisy is really problematic,” Hostin added.

“I’m not a hypocrite,” McCain replied. “I was against that too.”