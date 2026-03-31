Meghan McCain Tears Into Ex-Family Friend Lindsey Graham Over Disney Trip

Meghan McCain has called out Lindsey Graham, one of her late father’s best friends, after he was busted on a Disney World getaway.

Graham, 70, took time away from pounding the drums for President Donald Trump’s war on Iran to relax at the Florida amusement park over the weekend.

The South Carolina senator was photographed strolling through Magic Kingdom with a bubble wand, riding Space Mountain, and brunching at Chef Mickey’s over three days, according to photos obtained by TMZ.

Sen. Lindsey Graham walks with a bubble wand at Disney World. TMZ

McCain, whose father—late GOP stalwart John McCain—was a longtime friend of Graham, blasted the senator’s theme park escapades, declaring that South Carolina can “do so much better” than the Disney-going warmonger.

The 70-year-old lawmaker was seen eating breakfast at the Chef Mickey’s restaurant at Disney’s Contemporary Resort on Sunday morning. TMZ

“South Carolina is a very proper, cultured, extremely influential and important state in American politics - they can do so much better than Lindsey Graham holding a bubble wand at Disney World to represent their state,” the 41-year-old former View host turned podcaster wrote on X.

The conservative podcaster had once likened Graham—a onetime close family friend—to an “uncle”. Meghan McCain/X

Earlier, she had reposted right-wing commentator Matt Walsh’s takedown of Graham’s vacation.

“While our country is at war, our airports are a mess, DHS is not funded, and our elections are not secure, Lindsey Graham is wandering around Disney World with a bubble wand,” Walsh wrote. “This is an image that should live in infamy.”

Graham played tourist at Disney World as the war with Iran rages on in the Middle East, and as the longest partial government shutdown in United States history continues. Matt Walsh/X

McCain also addressed the getaway during the live taping of her Citizen McCain podcast, saying, “First of all, Lindsey Graham is a 70-something-year-old childless man, not married.”

She added, “I can’t emphasize how much I endorse and love what TMZ is doing to our elected officials right now,” referring to the tabloid’s call for people to photograph members of Congress traveling during the Easter recess, even as the partial government shutdown continues, causing severe delays at airports due to TSA officers going unpaid.

Graham waits in line for Space Mountain at Disney World's Magic Kingdom. TMZ

“I am really here for TMZ bounty hunting pictures of politicians on vacation while our airports are a total s--- show and people are waiting for 6 hours for a flight,” McCain had written on X Sunday.

The conservative podcaster had once likened Graham—a onetime close family friend—to an “uncle”.

But she turned on the senator after he came to embrace Trump, who repeatedly insulted her father both while he was alive and after his death.

Graham was one of late Arizona Sen. John McCain’s closest friends. Mike Theiler/REUTERS

Earlier this month, McCain pleaded with the Trump administration to stop deploying Graham to sell the war with Iran to the American public.

“I’ve known Lindsey Graham since I was a child. I am imploring anyone who will listen in the Trump administration to stop sending this man out as a surrogate,” she wrote. “He is scaring people and doing damage to whatever message you’re trying to sell to the American public about the Iran war.”

McCain penned her takedown in response to a clip from Graham’s March 8 appearance on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, where he ominously teased, “You just wait to see what comes in the next two weeks.”

“We’re going to blow the hell out these people,” he told Bartiromo at the time. “This regime is in a death throe now. It is going to be on its knees, it’s going the fall, and when it falls, we’re going to have peace like no other time.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Graham’s office for comment on McCain’s criticism.

In response to photos from the Disney World trip, Graham’s communications director, Taylor Reidy, previously provided the Daily Beast with a statement the senator gave TMZ on Sunday.

“I was invited to a meeting in South Florida on Friday with Trump official Steve Witkoff and others to talk about the possibility of normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel. I went to Orlando to meet friends after. I’m already back in South Carolina,” Graham said. “I voted 7 times to fully fund the government. Call a Democrat.”