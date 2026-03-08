Meghan McCain Issues Dire Warning About Trump ‘Surrogate’

Meghan McCain is sounding the alarm about one of President Donald Trump’s loudest acolytes.

The former View host turned podcaster pleaded with the Trump administration to stop deploying MAGA Sen. Lindsey Graham to sell the war against Iran to the American public, saying “he is scaring people.”

“I’ve known Lindsey Graham since I was a child. I am imploring anyone who will listen in the Trump administration to stop sending this man out as a surrogate,” McCain, the 41-year-old daughter of the late GOP stalwart John McCain, wrote in an X post Sunday.

“He is scaring people and doing damage to whatever message you’re trying to sell to the American public about the Iran war,” she added.

McCain penned her takedown in response to a clip from Graham’s appearance on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, where the South Carolina senator, 70, ominously teased “hell” in the escalating war with Iran.

“You just wait to see what comes in the next two weeks,” Graham said.

“The next two weeks meaning what?” Bartiromo inquired.

With a smirk, the senator declared vaguely, “We’re going to blow the hell out these people.”

He added in his signature Southern drawl, “This regime is in a death throe now. It is going to be on its knees, it’s going the fall, and when it falls, we’re going to have peace like no other time.”

Graham, who had lobbied Trump to go to war with Iran for months, argued that “you can’t do it by talking.”

He demanded, “These men and women in the military should make us all proud,” forcing the MAGA-friendly Fox host to point out, “They have already.”

On Saturday, Trump, 79, sparked bipartisan outrage after wearing a Trump merch baseball cap while attending the dignified transfer of the six U.S. service members who have been killed in his one-week-old war.

But she has since distanced herself from the Trump loyalist, telling him to “get a grip!” in April last year after he backed Trump to be the next pope.