Meghan McCain: I Turned Down ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Due to Political Aspirations
NO THANK YOU
Meghan McCain isn’t putting on her dancing shoes anytime soon. The daughter of late Sen. John McCain revealed on her podcast this week that she turned down Dancing with the Stars on three separate occasions. “I’ve been asked to do ‘Dancing With the Stars’ three times, and I said no each time, because I just don’t want to publicly humiliate myself,” McCain said on a Wednesday episode of her podcast, Citizen McCain. She goes on to say that the ABC competition show isn’t the first reality gig she’s turned down. “I do not do reality TV, because there’s still a tiny little window in my life that I want to run for office at some point, and you can’t do both. You just can’t. It’s just not serious,” she continued. The only way the Republican would compete is if she was “starving” or had “financial issues.” Coincidentally, her mom, Cindy McCain, once had dreams of taking home the Mirrorball Trophy—but her husband, John McCain, stopped her from competing. While the McCain family is out, other politicians and political offspring have waltzed their way onto the program, like Sean Spicer and Bristol Palin.