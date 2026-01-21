Meghan McCain Under Fire for Tasteless Jab at Dem Governor

Meghan McCain is being grilled online for a lowbrow post she made about a Democratic governor, which she later deleted.

A screenshot shared on the r/fauxmoi subreddit shows a now-deleted X post from the former View host targeting Virginia’s newly elected governor, Abigail Spanberger.

On Tuesday, McCain shared an edited picture of Spanberger wearing an emergency escape hood during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, captioning the post “Virginia is f---ed.”

On the photo itself, added text reads, “Virginia’s governor. Your next 4 years are FUBAR,” which stands for “f---ed up beyond all recognition.”

McCain later scrubbed the post about Spanberger from her X page. RelevantPeach3997 on r/fauxmoi

As clarified in the Reddit post, Spanberger, who at the time was a House representative for Virginia, was instructed to wear the emergency escape hood by Capitol police, due to the risk of airborne contaminants and tear gas in the air during the riot.

She was not the only lawmaker to don the safety hood, as members of both political parties wore the devices that day as rioters stormed the Capitol complex in efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 21084 -- Pictured: Meghan McCain -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images) Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Commenters dunked on McCain for purposely misrepresenting Spanberger to her over 800,000 followers on the platform.

“Vile. I hate that Meghan gets any of the attention she so desperately seeks,” the top comment reads. “Her father must be rolling over in his grave.”

McCain cries at her father's funeral. ERIC THAYER/Eric Thayer/REUTERS

Another comment reads, “Oh, that time Republicans were trying to assassinate their own Vice President in an act of domestic terrorism instigated by Trump to stop the peaceful transfer of power?”

One person remarked, “Not wanting tear gas in your lungs is woke.”

McCain has been the frequent subject of criticism, including in her numerous television appearances from the past two decades. During a December 2025 appearance on CNN, McCain recalled an interaction with Bill Maher while guesting on his show that left the TV personality in tears. “I cried afterward. It was a mess,” McCain said.

As for the new governor of Virginia, it’s not the first time that the photo of Spanberger during the Jan. 6 riots has been used to paint the Democrat in a negative light.

In August, the photo was shared by a pro-MAGA account on X ahead of Spanberger’s election matchup against Republican Winsome Earle-Sears in efforts to stir up COVID paranoia.

The community note affirmed that Spanberger wore the escape hood at the direction of Capitol police during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. NOVA_Campaigns/X

The post backfired, with its community note instead drawing attention back to the actions of pro-MAGA rioters during Jan. 6.

Though McCain quickly deleted the Tuesday post, she did not delete two of her other posts from Monday, complaining about the Virginia governor.

Spanberger defeated Republican candidate Winsome Earle-Sears in the Virginia gubernatorial race to become the state's first female governor. Win McNamee/Getty Images

“Screw any and all of you who lied to low information voters and sold Abigail Spanberger as some kind of moderate,” McCain wrote. “She’s been in office like 6 hours and is already trying to turn Virginia into Minneapolis.”