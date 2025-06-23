Meghan McCain Uses Usha Vance Interview to Reveal Pregnancy

Meghan McCain, 40, announced her third pregnancy in a “weird way” by breaking the news to Second Lady Usha Vance.

The former co-host of The View revealed that she was pregnant during an interview with Vance on McCain’s podcast 2Way’s Citizen McCain With Meghan McCain, which will air in full on Wednesday.

In the short sneak peek released Monday, McCain told Vance that she was entering her second trimester of her pregnancy, acknowledging that “I know this is a weird way to announce it.”

Meghan McCain and husband Ben Domenech are expecting a third child. Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“I hope you don’t mind, I wanted to let you in on something that is private that I haven’t talked about publicly yet,” McCain said. “Because one of the things I have so enjoy about you and your husband is seeing how you incorporate your children in your life in so many ways.”

McCain told Vance that she loved that Vance and her husband, Vice President JD Vance, travel with their three children, Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel, and are frequently seen with them publicly.

The couple even attended Trump’s military parade with their kids a little over a week ago.

Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance attended the Trump's military parade with their three children. Doug Mills/Pool/Getty Images

A rep for McCain confirmed to People that McCain and her husband, Ben Domenech, are expecting a third baby. The pair already share daughters Clover Jade, 2, and Liberty Sage, 4.

McCain admitted to Vance that she was “very nervous about having a boy,” and “very nervous about having three children.”

She went on to ask the second lady to “share with me and women in America why having three kids is good, how you manage three kids, and any advice for boy moms.”

“Thank you for letting me share this with you, we just met 20 minutes ago, so I feel like we’re intimate enough for me to tell you,” McCain joked.

Vance reassured McCain, telling her that “I love having three kids, I’m a huge proponent of it.”

Meghan McCain praised JD Vance and Usha Vance for taking their children to public events. Alessandra Benedetti/Corbis via Getty Images

“I mean obviously people want to have different family sizes for different reasons, but what I’ve really enjoyed about three kids is that it’s just enough for them all to be kind of a pack,” Vance replied.

She also told McCain that going from zero kids to one felt like an “enormous shock,” but two to three was “shockingly the easiest of all.”

Vance’s husband has been outspoken about his feelings towards women without children, calling them “childless cat ladies” in a 2021 interview with Tucker Carlson, back when he was still on Fox News.

“We’re effectively run in this country via the Democrats, via our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made,” he said.

JD Vance has previously called women without any children "childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made." Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

“You look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez]. The entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children,” JD Vance claimed. “And how does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?”

“We should support more people who actually have kids, because those are the people who ultimately have a more direct stake in the future of this country,” he added.

Usha defended her husband’s remarks after they resurfaced last year, weeks after he had been chosen as the Republican vice presidential nominee.

“I took a moment to look and actually see what he had said and try to understand what the context was,” she said. “Because what he was really saying is that it can be really hard to be a parent in this country. And sometimes our policies are designed in a way that makes it even harder.”

Usha Vance defended her husband, JD Vance, for his "childless cat ladies" comment. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Later that year, JD Vance came out and defended his past comments on The Megyn Kelly Show, saying that “obviously it was a sarcastic comment” and that people weren’t focused enough on the “substance of what I said.”

McCain, on the other hand, has had a different tone than Vance on the topic. After suffering multiple miscarriages, she has been very outspoken about the stigma surrounding miscarriages and being childless.