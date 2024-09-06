Meghan McCain claimed Friday that “everyone is asking” her about her relationship with brother Jimmy McCain, after he came out in support of Kamala Harris for president while his conservative sister denounces the Democratic Party. But she insisted in a new episode of her podcast Citizen McCain that she won’t be turning on her brother like a “trashy,” “gross” Kennedy or Walz would.

“A—I don’t come from a trashy family, B—we are very ride or die, and support and love each other,” McCain said on the podcast. “Anyone that wants some big family feud between all of us is really looking in the wrong place.” McCain’s comments come after her brother Jimmy appeared on CNN earlier this week and slammed Donald Trump for his controversial photo opp at Arlington National Cemetery, and endorsed Harris for president.

Meghan McCain describes herself as a “traditional conservative” and declared that while won’t be voting for Trump or Harris come November she also won’t be going after her family members for their political views. Jimmy and Meghan are two of the six children the late Arizona senator John McCain left behind after his passing from brain cancer in 2018.

“I have six brothers and sisters and like a million cousins,” McCain continued, “Everyone has a different political opinion. My sister Sydney is the most progressive person I maybe know. My brother Jimmy, I would probably describe as a doomsday prepper liberal at this point,” she added.

Jimmy McCain had been a registered Independent, he shared on CNN, but switched his registration to Democrat to support VP Harris’ bid for president. McCain has been a frequent critic of both Trump and Harris.

“I know the media wants this internal family feud where we hate each other and I’m gonna be like the Kennedys and make a video,” she said, comparing her family's “ride or die” attitude for each other to the Kennedys’ treatment of RFK Jr. The Kennedy clan came out against his endorsement of Trump after RFK Jr. dropped out of the presidential race, calling the move “disgusting” and a “betrayal” of family values.

“I actually think the Kennedy family has made this worse for everybody, because I think they’re gross. I think them coming out against their brother in the way that they did [was gross] and I think the Walz family doing it about their brother [was too.]”

Democratic VP nominee Tim Walz’s distant family recently sported grammatically incorrect t-shirts to show their support for Trump. Walz’s sister told AP she didn’t recognize any of the second cousins in the photo and his mother told the Daily Beast that she is trying to “stay out of” the political divide between her two sons.

But according to McCain, denouncing any family member publicly over politics is “gross,” since, “Quite frankly, Jimmy could murder someone and I would still come on this microphone and be like I love him and defend him.”

She continued, “You gain nothing [by denouncing family]. At a certain point we’re all gonna have to go back to Thanksgiving and Christmas together and there are things in life that are much more important than politics.”