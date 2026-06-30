Megyn Kelly, 55, Melts Down Over ‘Supergirl’ Star, 26

Right-wing commentator Megyn Kelly spent Monday raging against the “loathsome” star of Supergirl, Australian actress Milly Alcock.

On her namesake show, Kelly, 55, declared that the latest superhero movie in the DC Comics universe was “woke” and several years too late to be relevant. Its 26-year-old lead, she added, was the “weird, short girl with the very strange look.”

“We’re over the forced-upon-us girlboss era. It’s not authentic. It’s not organic. We’re no longer buying it,” Kelly said. “It’s not that women can’t be empowered and fierce and all the great things. It’s just, stop forcing it on us in the form of Supergirl.”

Alcock, Kelly then said, “created problems for herself” with comments she had made about her time on Game of Thrones.

Alcock briefly played the role of Supergirl last year in “Superman.” Caroline Brehman/REUTERS

Kelly dismissively quoted an interview Alcock gave to Vanity Fair in which she said, “That experience definitely made me aware that simply existing as a woman in that space is something that people comment on. We have become very comfortable having this weird ownership of women’s bodies. I can’t really stop them. I can only be myself.”

Kelly denigrated Alcock’s role.

“You were in light porn. Game of Thrones... is soft porn. Who does she think she’s kidding?” Kelly said.

Kelly took issue with part of the plot as well as Alcock’s response to critics. YouTube/Megyn Kelly

Kelly also criticized Alcock for how she responded to those who criticized her earlier comment, quoting her with the same dismissive tone.

“I didn’t even say ‘men’ — I said ‘people!’” Alcock told Variety. “And they got so angry. I was like, ‘You’re proving my point. You’re proving my point!’”

Alcock added: “And [the backlash] is from a lot of people whose profiles have no photo, who are burner accounts. Or someone’s name and then ‘Dad of four, Christian,’ which is hilarious to me. But I mean, whose opinion do you really care about? If you’re pissing the right kind of people off, you’re doing OK.”

Kelly, who relished how Supergirl garnered generally subpar reviews and a poor weekend box office debut, took issue with how the movie’s plot doesn’t have a male love interest for the title character—something Alcock had commended.

The actress told Variety, “I love how this film doesn’t center around any sort of love, you know? It doesn’t center around romance or anything like that at all, and she has such resilience.”

Alcock added the LGBTQ community is also “so resilient” and therefore could relate to Supergirl.

Kelly was livid.

Milly Alcock Warner Bros.

“So, you can’t center around a love relationship… because that would be offensive and obviously disempowering. If you are in a love relationship with a man, as a woman, it’s disempowering to your superhero narrative. F that!”

She went on: “Virtually every woman on Earth who is straight would love to connect with a man, form a love relationship, and be buoyed up by it—not diminished, which is a Hollywood, weird, woke message.”

A rep for Alcock didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.