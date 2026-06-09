ICE Superman, 59, Shamed for Mocking Looks of Supergirl, 26

Superman actor-turned-MAGA fiend Dean Cain went to war with his former franchise’s newest film for a bizarre, beauty-driven reason.

Cain, 59, who last played the Man of Steel over 25 years ago, mocked the appearance of Supergirl actress Milly Alcock, 29, after seeing the newly released poster for her upcoming film.

UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 17: LOIS & CLARK: THE NEW ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN - Oct. 1995 Gallery - Dean Cain (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Con

After one X user questioned how Supergirl, whose skin is bulletproof like Superman’s, could have pierced ears, Cain boosted a post likening the actress, half his age, to a prehistoric human primate.

“And why does she look like this guy?” one X user said, posting an image of Cha-Ka, a furry, ape-like early human from the 1970s TV series Land of the Lost. The character has become a MAGA meme, used to mock Democratic politicians and pundits.

“Dang it... I laughed,” Cain confessed on X.

On X, former "Superman" actor Dean Cain punched down on an actress half his age. X/Screengrab

Users on X and Reddit, where the exchange was reposted, fumed at Cain’s comments.

“She is like the most conventionally attractive woman ever. We can’t win,” one user posted.

“I think about this ALL THE TIME,” another replied. “If the slim white blonde-haired blue-eyed girl is getting roasted, it just goes to show none of it matters; they just hate women.”

Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher in 1993. ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Con

“To make it worse, he’s literally talked about receiving backlash and being given racist nicknames for being a half-asian Superman actor,” one user said, noting the actor’s Japanese ancestry. “I can’t fathom how he rationalizes that hypocrisy.”

“Do they literally just want to clone Sydney Sweeney and have the clones play every female role in existence?” another mused about the MAGA-coded Euphoria actress.

Australian "House of the Dragon" actress Milly Alcock is set to play Supergirl in the upcoming DC Comics film. Caroline Brehman/REUTERS

Supergirl director James Gunn, whose 2025 Superman film drew the wrath of MAGA for its immigrant origin story, addressed the thin controversy directly.

“As explained in Superman, the same way she gets drunk—she goes to a planet with a red sun. Not to mention, she was raised on a chunk of Krypton, so didn’t even experience superpowers until her teens," Gunn, 59, wrote on Threads.

The image of Cha-Ka Cain reposted has become a MAGA meme, used on social media to mock liberal politicians and pundits. X/Screengrab

Even two days later, Cain has continued the thread.

Since Sunday, the MAGA actor has replied to or reposted at least 30 posts in the Supergirl thread, in between posts condemning Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner and others applauding President Donald Trump for his appearance at Monday’s NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden.

Cain, who last played the Man of Steel in the 1990s ABC television series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, has since endorsed and voted for Trump, 79, in the last three elections, joined ICE as an “honorary” officer, and declared that Alex Pretti, who was killed by ICE officers in January, was “asking for trouble.”

Cain clearly still believes he’s living in Superman’s image, with his X bio containing the superhero’s iconic motto, “Truth, Justice, and the American Way.”