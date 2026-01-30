ICE Superman Snaps at Oscar-Nominated Actor Over Politics

Dean Cain delivered a bizarre comeback to Ethan Hawke after the Oscar-nominated actor expressed how America’s current political climate has incited fear.

In an interview with Variety on the red carpet at the Sundance Film Festival, Hawke spoke candidly about the state of the U.S. The actor said, “There’s a fear in the air that I’ve never felt before — and it’s not America."

“To be an artist in a free country is a privilege. I don’t feel that way anymore. And that has to change,” Hawke, 55, continued.

Ethan Hawke said there's a "fear" in America that he hasn't seen before. Variety via Getty Images

Cain, the former Superman actor turned MAGA fiend, quoted Variety’s post on X and offered an unsolicited solution for Hawke.

“Try being a conservative, pal,” Cain, 59, quipped.

X/@RealDeanCain.

Cain was once best known for starring as Superman in the 1990s ABC television series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. The actor endorsed and voted for Donald Trump in the three elections he has run in. In July 2025, Cain told Variety, “Trump is actually one of the most empathetic, wonderful, generous people you’ll ever meet.”

In August of last year, Cain notoriously joined Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as an honorary agent. The ’90s star claimed he joined ICE “to help secure the safety of all Americans.” Speaking on a video posted to X, where he has over 880,000 followers, Cain urged Americans to join the cause and “get great benefits” in the process.

“Here’s your opportunity to join ICE. You can earn lots of great benefits and pay,” he said. “Since President Trump took office, ICE has arrested hundreds of thousands of criminals, including terrorists, rapists, murderers, pedophiles, MS-13 gang members, drug traffickers, you name it—very dangerous people who are no longer on the streets.”

Cain’s message came just days after the Department of Homeland Security announced that ICE would remove age limits for new applicants.

Later that same month, Cain appeared on Fox & Friends to further the ICE agenda, saying, “People don’t realize, they think that ICE is this horrible, nefarious group and they’re not—they’re phenomenal people."

Dean Cain as 'Superman' in 1993. ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

The actor has continued doubling down on his pro-ICE and pro-MAGA stance. After 37-year-old nurse Alex Pretti was killed by federal agents in Minneapolis on Jan. 24, Cain jumped to defend ICE. Cain claimed to TMZ that Pretti was “committing a felony.”

“He certainly wasn’t there just being a peaceful protester,” Cain said on Monday. “And it was a very bad idea to engage physically with federal law enforcement while armed. He’s standing between law enforcement officers and that woman. That’s a mistake in its own right. And doing it while armed is a bad, bad idea.”

He also called ICE agents “wonderful, fantastic, lovely people.”