Megyn Kelly Begs Trump to End His War After ‘Five Alarm Fire’ Warning

A top conservative pundit is pleading with Donald Trump to end his administration’s new war in the Middle East ahead of this year’s crucial midterm elections.

“Five alarm fire,” Megyn Kelly declared in an X post Monday. “For the love of all that is holy we need to get out of Iran and work full time on ppl’s $$ worries.”

Her comments came in response to the latest polling by the University of Massachusetts Amherst, which found Trump’s overall approval rating stands at just 33 percent.

X/Megyn Kelly

That apparently marks the president’s lowest point of public support of either term in the White House, including the miserable 34 percent recorded in the immediate aftermath of the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol in 2021.

The college found that the president’s net approval has plummeted on several key issues that otherwise formed the heart of his 2024 campaign, coming in at -25 on immigration, -31 on jobs, -36 on tariffs, and a thumping -47 on inflation.

Trump, meanwhile, continues to insist negotiations with Iran are going well. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Trump’s ongoing war in the Middle East hasn’t fared much better, with roughly 29 percent of respondents saying they disapprove of the president’s military campaign against Iran.

Kelly’s comments Monday come amid a growing chorus of anxiety among GOP ranks about the party’s electoral prospects ahead of November’s midterms.

Voters have repeatedly highlighted unaffordability and economic uncertainty as likely to prove a decisive factor in those elections, even as Trump’s war continues to send gas prices skyrocketing and shockwaves rippling out across the global economy.

The president, for his part, has responded to those concerns by dismissing alarm over the rising cost of living across the country as little more than a Democratic “hoax,” bragging about having created the “greatest economy in history.”