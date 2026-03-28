Megyn Kelly Slings Favorite Insult at Fox News Host in MAGA Civil War

Megyn Kelly continues her verbal offensive against a Fox News opponent amid the MAGA civil war over the president’s actual war in Iran.

Kelly and Fox News commentator Mark Levin have been mudslinging for weeks online, with the former christening the latter with a new nickname: Micro. The moniker is short for Micropenis Mark, the go-to insult Kelly has used against Levin.

In their latest skirmish on X, Kelly, 55, defended Vice President JD Vance after Levin, 68, suggested he be replaced in negotiations with Israel over the ongoing war in Iran.

Responding to a report that Vance had criticized Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Levin said, “bring in Rubio or Witkoff/Kushner.” That same report noted that Vance was already working alongside Steve Witkoff, United States special envoy to the Middle East, and Jared Kushner.

“Look at Micro. So drunk on his teeny tiny temporary power he wants the VP out for the sin of challenging Netanyahu,” Kelly hit back.

Megyn Kelly/X

Levin took his own shots at Kelly, calling her “Deep Throat.” He continued: “Oh the stories I hear. Filthy mouth.”

Kelly did not back off, instead doubling down on her below-the-belt insults.

“Poor Micro, trying to sl-- shame me, a happily married woman for nearly two decades,” she posted. “Teeny tiny men with micro manhoods often resort to misogynistic attacks. It’s okay Micro! I’m sure your disability makes it really tough to look at more successful women!”

Megyn Kelly/X

Kelly has been ripping into her former Fox News colleagues over their refusal to denounce the war in Iran. Trump, who campaigned on being America-first and promised not to get the U.S. into another forever war, has divided his supporters with his deadly and ongoing military operation in the Middle East.

“I mean, Sean Hannity is Lindsey Graham by a different name,” she said on her SiriusXM program The Megyn Kelly Show earlier this month, comparing the broadcaster to the MAGA senator who pushed for the war. “It’s amazing to me to watch them cheerlead this.”

The crass exchanges between Kelly and Levin began after the Life, Liberty & Levin host called Kelly “everything people say she is, but much worse” due to her criticism of intervention in Iran. Kelly then insulted Levin’s manhood, saying his verbal attacks were compensating for what he’s got in his pants.

Mark Levin denied that he helped convince Donald Trump to start his unpopular war in Iran. Nathan Howard/Reuters

“Micropenis Mark @marklevinshow thinks he has the monopoly on lewd,” the former Fox host wrote. “He tweets about me obsessively in the crudest, nastiest terms possible. Literally more than some stalkers I’ve had arrested. He doesn’t like it when women like me fight back.”

Trump later defended Levin in a Truth Social post, saying he was “under siege by other people with far less Intellect, Capability, and Love for our Country.” He attempted to counteract Kelly’s nickname with his own: “THE GREAT ONE.”

Kelly has raged about Trump's war on her SiriusXM show. Megyn Kelly/SiriusXm

The president also stated that MAGA means “not allowing Iran, a Sick, Demented, and Violent Terrorist Regime, to have a Nuclear Weapon to blow up the United States of America.”