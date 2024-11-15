Megyn Kelly Demands Disney Fire Rachel Zegler Over Her Trump Post: ‘This Woman Is a Pig’

Megyn Kelly urged Disney to fire Rachel Zegler and branded the star of the studio’s Snow White reboot a “pig” after Zegler threw an f-bomb at President-elect Donald Trump.

The conservative host launched a stinging attack on the 23-year-old Disney actress on her SiriusXM show.

“Picture this,” Kelly said. “A Broadway actress who said, ‘F Biden supporters, may Biden and Kamala never know peace.’ That person would be fired so fast it would make your head spin.”

“Hello, Disney! You’re gonna have to redo your film again, because this woman is a pig, and you fired Gina Carano for far less than this nonsense,” Kelly said. “She has to go. I’m sorry, Disney, she has to go right now…There’s something wrong with this person.”

Kelly was referring to actress Gina Carano being axed from Disney’s The Mandalorian in 2021 after comparing the treatment of conservatives in the U.S. with the Jews in the Holocaust.

Zegler is currently appearing on Broadway in Romeo + Juliet and won a Golden Globe for her performance as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of West Side Story. She launched a tirade against MAGA supporters after Trump’s victory in the 2024 presidential election.

“I find myself speechless in the midst of this. Another four years of hatred, leaning us towards a world I do not want to live in. Leaning us towards a world that will be hard to raise my daughter in,” she posted on her Instagram.

“There is a deep sickness in this country… shown in the sheer amount of people who showed up for this man who threatens our democracy.

“May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace,” added Zegler, who does not have any children.

In a deleted Instagram Story, she also reportedly wrote “f--- Donald Trump.”

The starlet later apologized on Instagram, writing, according to Deadline: “I would like to sincerely apologize for the election post I shared on my Instagram last week. I let my emotions get the better of me.”

“Hatred and anger have caused us to move further and further away from peace and understanding and I am sorry I contributed to the negative discourse,” she added.

Disney has already delayed the release of the $209 million live-action version of the cartoon classic after getting slated for its “woke” portrayal of the seven dwarfs as “magical creatures” of all shapes and sizes.

Kelly doubled down on her attack later in her show while talking to stars of the Ruthless podcast, saying: “She’s starring right now in Broadway’s Romeo + Juliet so don’t go see that.”

She continued: “You’re going to put out a Disney film with Snow White, a beloved American character, with a woman who hates more than half the country, the half that just elected Donald Trump?”

“This is an incredible pivot point right now,” Kelly said. “We’ll see which way the woke Disney decides to go.”

