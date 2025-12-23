Megyn Kelly Escalates Feud with Bari Weiss: ‘More Truth Coming’

Conservative radio host Megyn Kelly claimed there is “more truth coming” as she continues to rally against CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss.

Weiss has been heavily criticized by Kelly for publishing Shapiro’s speech at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in full, titled “Only Cowards Tolerate Conspiracy Theorists”, on her news site, The Free Press. Kelly has, in turn, tried to flip the “coward” label back onto Weiss.

“I was reliably informed this week that it is cowardly not to call out your friends with the unvarnished truth about their defects. So my days of being a polite friend (to her) are over. And there’s more truth coming,” Kelly said of Weiss in a post on X Tuesday.

The former Fox News host has been highly critical of Bari Weiss in recent days. John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

During the speech in question, Shapiro called out right-wing talking heads, including Tucker Carlson, for promoting people like Candace Owens, who has for months been feeding her audience with conspiracy theories about Charlie Kirk’s death. Shapiro more broadly criticized his fellow MAGA media personalities for not condemning antisemitic members of the movement.

Shapiro notably called out Kelly, who had previously been attempting to straddle between Carlson and Shapiro’s arguments on the matter, for not condemning Owens.

Erika Kirk met with Candace Owens to try and get the podcaster to stop sharing false claims about Charlie Kirk's death. Jason Davis/Getty Images

“Megyn Kelly, a person I consider a friend, [has been] characterizing Candace as a young mother and thus shying away from condemning her actions,” Shapiro said.

Shapiro’s speech and Carlson’s recent dabbling with antisemitic figures like Nick Fuentes have created a major rift within the MAGA movement.

Just two months ago, Kelly praised Weiss, congratulating her on being hired at CBS News. At the time, she said Weiss “deserves every bit of this success.”

Since being called out by Shapiro, however, Kelly has seemingly taken Carlson’s side of the issue and has rallied largely against Weiss, but also against Shapiro.

In an interview with Vanity Fair released Monday, Kelly claimed that it was actually Shapiro and Weiss who were “making antisemites” by pushing against those who criticize Israel.

Weiss has been on the receiving end of much of Kelly's criticism. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

“They are making antisemites. Tucker is not making antisemites. They are,” the former Fox News host told the outlet.

On Weiss in particular, Kelly said she “has made her career on the anti-cancel culture thing. Meanwhile, she’s never been canceled. And she’s basically supporting Ben’s attempt to cancel me from the conservative movement, of which she’s not a part.”

“It’s this very loud group of pro-Israel activists that is trying to make this the litmus test about whether you get to call yourself a conservative, and they lack standing to do that,” Kelly said.

Kelly said that Shaprio’s calls for Owens to be condemned were simply performative.

Ben Shapiro, 41, dedicated the entirety of his show on Monday to harshly criticizing Nick Fuentes and Tucker Carlson. The Ben Shapiro Show

“Ben is Israel first…I’m sorry, but his behavior has proven that charge to be correct. Why would you divide the American conservative movement—which was gelling, which was becoming much more cohesive for a moment after Charlie died—over Israel,” she said.