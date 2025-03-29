Megyn Kelly Fawns Over Gov. Gavin Newsom’s ‘Very Smart’ Idea

Conservative pundit Megyn Kelly thinks California’s Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is a “very smart” man. While some liberals have dismissed Newsom as cozying up to MAGA by having conservative pundits as guests on his new podcast, Kelly told The New York Times that she thinks it’s the “right move.” “I think he’s very smart to do it,” she said. “He’ll probably be pretty good at it, because he’s been a public speaker for a living, and he could really benefit, as I think most people on the left could, from having his ideas tested.” In addition to chats with liberal voices such as Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and The New York Times’s Ezra Klein, Newsom has had some on-air debates with MAGA strategist Steve Bannon and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. “The right is very good at having these debates, because they have to have them everywhere,” Kelly said. “In this arena, it’s times 10, because that’s all we do: Debate all day, test our ideas, kick them around, get embarrassed, try to correct it, do better the next time.” She added, “So he’s late to the party, but he’s right to join it.”

