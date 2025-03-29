Politics

Megyn Kelly Fawns Over Gov. Gavin Newsom’s ‘Very Smart’ Idea

FOLLOW HIS LEAD

Kelly said Democrats could learn a lesson or two from how Newsom is extending a hand to right-wing voices as of late.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Host of The Megyn Kelly Show, Megyn Kelly and Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief, Semafor Ben Smith speak onstage at Semafor’s Innovating to Restore Trust in News: A National Summit Gallup at Great Hall on February 27, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images for Semafor)
Shannon Finney/Getty Images for Semafor

Conservative pundit Megyn Kelly thinks California’s Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is a “very smart” man. While some liberals have dismissed Newsom as cozying up to MAGA by having conservative pundits as guests on his new podcast, Kelly told The New York Times that she thinks it’s the “right move.” “I think he’s very smart to do it,” she said. “He’ll probably be pretty good at it, because he’s been a public speaker for a living, and he could really benefit, as I think most people on the left could, from having his ideas tested.” In addition to chats with liberal voices such as Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and The New York Times’s Ezra Klein, Newsom has had some on-air debates with MAGA strategist Steve Bannon and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. “The right is very good at having these debates, because they have to have them everywhere,” Kelly said. “In this arena, it’s times 10, because that’s all we do: Debate all day, test our ideas, kick them around, get embarrassed, try to correct it, do better the next time.” She added, “So he’s late to the party, but he’s right to join it.”

Read it at The New York Times

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
Politics‘MAGA Junkie’ Fired in DOGE Cuts Now Regrets Voting for Trump: ‘I Expected Better’
Leigh Kimmins
MediaFormer White House Press Sec Predicts Trump Will Give Vance the Boot
Will Neal
U.S. NewsNot Even Fox Can Spin Trump-Induced Stock Market Crash
Catherine Bouris
PoliticsU.S. Officials Learned What Greenlanders Think of Usha Vance Visit in Most Humiliating Way Possible
Janna Brancolini
PoliticsTwo Judges Brutally Slap Down Trump’s Revenge War on Lawyers
Liam Archacki