Megyn Kelly Floored by How ‘Effed’ Trump and MAGA Are

Conservative media personality Megyn Kelly was stunned by President Donald Trump’s disastrous polling in recent weeks.

Republicans are widely expected to lose control over their narrow majority in the House, and some polling suggests they could lose control over the Senate as well. Kelly is pleading with the GOP to course-correct before then.

“More polling has just come out for President Trump and the Republicans, and it’s more potential trouble,” Kelly said on The Megyn Kelly Show on Sirius XM.

“It’s important to talk about it now, when we’re several months in advance in the midterm, maybe something could be done,” she added.

Kelly was floored by how bad Trump's numbers are. The Megyn Kelly Show/SiriusXM

Kelly dove into Trump’s disastrous polling, which she concluded means the GOP is “effed” come the November midterm elections.

“President Trump had his worst poll of his second term, with the AP showing just 33 percent of Americans approving of his job performance,” she said. “When you look at the cross-tabs in the all-important independent voters, Trump has cratered.”

“It’s like not even present tense anymore. It’s done!”

“Just 23 percent approve of his overall performance. That ticks up to 30 when it comes to how he’s handled immigration and then from there it is all downhill,” she continued.

“21 percent of independents support this war on Iran. 21. You’ve got 79 percent of independents who are against–folks you cannot win elections like that!” she declared.

“Democrat or Republican. You got 80 percent of the independents against you? You’re effed! You need to adjust something ASAP,” she exclaimed.

Kelly noted that Trump was already “underwater” with independents on his handling of the economy and cost-of-living crisis before his unpopular war in Iran.

“They were already suffering, and they were blaming him, and then we launched a war of choice that was not necessary, and their gas prices went up,” she said.

The White House did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Trump's war with Iran is very unpopular with independents, marking a warning for the GOP ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

Kelly and several other conservative media personalities, including Tucker Carlson, have been breaking with Trump in recent weeks, mainly on his war with Iran.

Trump has, in turn, raged against his formerly ardent supporters turned MAGA rebels, saying they all have “Low IQs,” and are “NUT JOBS, TROUBLEMAKERS.”

“They’re stupid people, they know it, their families know it, and everyone else knows it, too!” the president raged in a 485-word Truth Social rant.