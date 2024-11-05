Megyn Kelly Goes Full Trump Sycophant a Week After Ripping Into His Women-Repelling Campaign

Right-wing firebrand Megyn Kelly appeared beside former President Donald Trump at his “closing message” rally in Pittsburgh Monday, joining a long line of conservative figures to bend the knee to the Republican nominee after he crassly excoriated them.

Only a week earlier, Kelly herself appeared to be enraged at Trump, ripping his deranged MAGA rally at Madison Square Garden as a “bro-tastic” spectacle designed to repel female voters.

On Monday, however, there was the former Fox News host, standing next to Trump, praising his creepy campaign mantra that he will be a “protector of women.”

.@megynkelly speaks at President Trump's rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania:



"He got mocked by the Left for saying he'll be a protector of women. He WILL be a protector of women — and it's why I'm voting for him." 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kKg6YWwuev — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 5, 2024

“He got mocked by the left by saying he would be a protector of women,” Kelly told the crowd of MAGA faithful. “He will be a protector of women and it’s why I’m voting for him.”

Kelly lauded Trump’s arch-conservative border policies and his boasts that he will ban transgender athletes from participating in competitions that align with their gender identity.

After the rally, she posted a smiling selfie with the former president.

An incredible night in Pittsburgh with President Trump. God bless him. Go vote for him! LFG America! pic.twitter.com/CngF3fEWz4 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 5, 2024

That struck a glaring contrast with Kelly’s legacy broadcasting career, when her interactions with Trump saw him launch vile and misogynistic attacks at her.

After she pressed him about his years of making anti-women remarks during a 2015 GOP primary debate, Trump went on to suggest she had been menstruating: “There was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever.”

He also variously pilloried Kelly as “not very tough and not very sharp” and “nasty.” The two reportedly patched up their relationship in the intervening years, though Kelly called Trump’s MSG rally—replete with racism, sexism, and a sanitation worker calling Vice President Kamala Harris the “Antichrist”—”a big black eye” on his campaign.

Her fealty to Trump was quickly restored, however, as Kelly dressed up as a garbage bag for Halloween after President Joe Biden—referencing a racist comment targeting Puerto Rico by a comic at Trump‘s rally—appeared to call some of the Republican candidate‘s supporters “garbage.”

Happy Halloween Garbage People! pic.twitter.com/QhEeKTzFuW — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 31, 2024

Kelly’s hardly the first conservative to find themselves the target of Trump’s anger only to pledge fealty to the MAGA leader.

Trump called former Republican presidential nominee Nikki Haley a “bird brain” and said she “stinks” during their face-off in this year’s Republican primary. He also implied Texas Senator Ted Cruz’s wife was ugly and suggested his father was connected to the JFK assassin.

He dismissed Florida Governor Ron Desantis—”or Meatball Ron”—as “overrated, disloyal, and a know-nothing” and implied he was gay and a groomer. He accused “corrupt” Florida Senator Marco Rubio of “defrauding the people of Florida.”

All of them are now declared Trump backers.