Megyn Kelly has unraveled with an unhinged rant after the Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to end protected status for hundreds of thousands of Haitian and Syrian migrants.

In a major win for the Trump administration and its hardline immigration policies on Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 to overturn lower court orders that had blocked the administration from stripping some 350,000 Haitians and 6,100 Syrians of their Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

“Go home! Get out! We know our country is better than yours. That’s because we filled it with our work ethic, culture, and values,” the conservative commentator, 55, said on the latest episode of The Megyn Kelly Show.

“You being here only dilutes it for us, for those who built it, and live it. And half of you people, more than half of you, won’t assimilate. We don’t want you,” an enraged Kelly went on.

“We don’t care if you’re offended. Get out. Go home. Go back to f--king Haiti,” Kelly said before adding: “Sorry.”

Megyn Kelly celebrated Thursday's Supreme Court ruling with a deranged rant. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Kelly then claimed that “these TPS Haitians” have been “drunk driving all over their towns and killing people” in Ohio for years.

She appeared to be amplifying Trump’s baseless claims during a presidential debate in 2024 that Haitian migrants “let into our country” by the Biden administration were abducting and eating family pets in Springfield, Ohio.

A spokesperson for the city of Springfield told CBS News at the time that there had been “no credible reports or specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused” by immigrants.

The ruling is a major win for the Trump administration. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“This is the whole cats and dogs thing, like, they don’t want to live like Americans live. And this was supposed to be a temporary—It was supposed to be temporary help and it’s turned into another backdoor way of allowing someone permanent residency here,” Kelly added.

Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan, in her dissent, said on Thursday that Trump’s remarks about Haitian immigrants are “so repellent and racially inflected that the majority declines to put them in print.”

“The statements fairly shout,” she wrote, “in their racial undertones and overtones alike, that race entered into the president’s resolve to remove Haitians from this country.”