Megyn Kelly Loses It Over Larry David’s Trump Insults

Megyn Kelly melted down over Larry David’s critique of Donald Trump and his tacky 80th birthday celebration, insinuating that David’s insults about the UFC match were elitist.

“Speaking of DEI and wokeness, Larry David, whose show I enjoy, I think Curb Your Enthusiasm is so clever and very funny, but I just wish he would stop with the political over-the-top stuff,” began Kelly, 55, on a new episode of The Megyn Kelly Show.

Kelly then cut to footage of David’s comments at the premiere of his new HBO sketch show, Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness: An Almost History of America. Speaking to Variety, David called Trump’s White House UFC match a “travesty.”

“What else can you say about it? It was embarrassing. I was embarrassed to be an American,” David, 78, said.

Larry David said the president’s UFC match made him "embarrassed to be an American." Alberto Rodriguez/GA/Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star and Seinfeld creator is no stranger to condemning the 80-year-old president and mocking his supporters.

Kelley, however, took great offense to his latest remarks and offered a ludicrous theory in turn.

“There’s no question Larry lives in either Beverly Hills or Bel Air and is living it up big, and looked at these guys,” she said, “and had absolutely nothing that he could relate to on this more of a working-class American sport, turned his nose up at it and walked away saying, ‘I’m embarrassed to be associated with them.’”

Kelly is worth millions herself, walking away from her NBC News contract with a reported $30 million payout after she was fired for defending the use of blackface in Halloween costumes.

Megyn Kelly endorsed Trump in 2024 but has increasingly criticized the president herself. Scott Olson/Getty Images

The conservative commentator, nonetheless, suggested that David’s income bracket means he’s not allowed to criticize Trump.

A mostly MAGA diehard, Kelly herself has increasingly admonished Trump and his administration, but has maintained her ire toward liberal media figures, such as Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, and now David.

Josh Hokit presents a medal to Trump following his win in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Freedom 250 event on the South Lawn. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

David’s assessment of the UFC fight comes after days of controversy. The match marked the president’s birthday but was held under the premise of America’s 250th anniversary. The White House lawn was transformed to contain the cage fight, attended by MAGA’s elite.

But the event took a darker turn when heavyweight fighter Josh Hokit used a vile slur against former First Lady Michelle Obama, ending his victory speech by saying, “Michelle Obama is a man! Am I right, America?”

The fighter has since attempted to defend himself, saying, “I thought I was giving her a compliment,” on a new episode of The Ariel Helwani Show.

David’s new HBO show, a sketch-comedy miniseries, was produced by Barack and Michelle Obama. The series remixes America’s history with David’s signature humor, placing the comedian at various, significant points in the country’s 250-year legacy.