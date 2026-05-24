Megyn Kelly Declares MAGA on Life Support

Megyn Kelly has revealed that President Donald Trump’s MAGA movement is now little more than an “increasingly tiny group” of diehards.

The former Fox personality said Trump’s decisions are driving away all but those who are extremely loyal to him.

“MAGA is not what it was. MAGA is now this very small group of Trump die hard loyalists who have to love Mark Levin,” she said Friday on the Hodgetwins podcast.

“[They are] an increasingly tiny group, and they’ve upper limited, basically, thanks to Trump’s own definition of his followers.”

U.S. President Donald Trump wears a 'Make America Great Again' (MAGA) hat as he attends the commencement ceremony at West Point Military Academy in West Point, New York, U.S., May 24, 2025. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS

Mark Levin is a Fox News commentator with whom Kelly has been publicly feuding. Trump came to Levin’s defense in April in a lengthy screed on Truth Social, calling him a “true conservative,” and denouncing those who attack him.

“Those that speak ill of Mark will quickly fall by the wayside, as do the people whose ideas, policies, and footings are not sound. THEY ARE NOT MAGA, I AM, and MAGA includes not allowing Iran, a Sick, Demented, and Violent Terrorist Regime, to have a Nuclear Weapon to blow up the United States of America, the Middle East and, ultimately, the rest of the World,” he wrote.

Truth Social

But Kelly says the Iran War is one example of MAGA Trump supporters blindly following the president down paths he promised never to lead them.

“It’s stunning to me that the people who voted for the man who said over and over, not only no new wars, but no war with Iran...That was not a throwaway line...Those people, on a dime, were like, yes we’re pro war with Iran.”

She said there’s no proof Iran is anywhere near having a nuclear weapon, and Trump is lying about it. “That’s a lie to get us into this conflict.”

Kelly also pointed out that many in the MAGA camp were calling for the release of the Epstein files, but changed their tune once Trump changed his.

Trump and Epstein enjoyed a long friendship, before it ended sometime in the 2000s. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

She then likened his campaign of retribution against perceived GOP enemies in primary races this year to a mob boss taking out the rats in the ranks, although she said Trump has taken it too far.

“It’s like the way the mob kills the one rat and then the other mobsters don’t rat anymore,” Kelly said.

Trump’s campaign to weed out all GOP members who don’t vote how he likes has seen sitting congress members and senators lose to Trump-backed candidates across a number of states.

Kelly said Trump’s chokehold on the Republican party has created a situation where the president can get away with anything.

“He’s got complete control over the party at a time where he’s doing some corrupt things, and some other—I don’t know exactly what he’s doing, I just know it doesn’t look great, and he’s getting rid of all of the [people who oppose him]."

But she warns that Trump’s behavior will spell trouble in the long run, since it won’t just be die-hard Republicans voting in the midterm elections in November.

After that, Kelly says, he’s in trouble.

“He’s not getting anything passed. He’s going to lose the house, he might even lose the senate.”

Without control of Congress, Trump will not be able to pass any legislation, and his presidency will amount to a series of executive orders that can be easily reversed by his successors, she said.