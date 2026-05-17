Trump Turns on ‘Weak-Minded’ MAGA Rep He Endorsed Four Times

President Donald Trump has turned so viciously on a longtime MAGA congresswoman he labeled “weak minded” that he’s now openly calling for someone to run against her.

The latest target is longtime Trump ally Lauren Boebert, who drew the president’s wrath by campaigning for Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie—a frequent and very vocal Trump critic.

President Donald Trump blasted Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert as "weak minded" in a Truth Social attack. Shannon Stapleton/REUTERS

“Is anyone interested in running against ⁠Weak Minded ​Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s Fourth Congressional ​District?” Trump posted to Truth Social on Saturday.

“Even though I long ago endorsed Boebert, if the right person came along, it would be my Honor to withdraw that Endorsement, and endorse a good and proper alternative,” he added. “Just let me know, or announce your Candidacy, and I will be there for you!“

Trump's out for revenge again. Truth Social/Donald Trump

He slammed Boebert as a “carpetbagger” after traveling out of her own state to campaign for Massie in Kentucky. The president also reminded readers that Boebert switched Colorado districts during the last election “when it became obvious that she couldn’t win” in her original district.

Boebert shot back quickly on X: “Yes, I saw the President’s post. No, I’m not mad or offended. I knew the risks when I agreed to stand by ​my friend Thomas Massie. I was, and will be, ​America First, America Always, and MAGA.”

Donald Trump's target fires back. Lauren Boebert/X/Lauren Boebert

Trump railed that “Boebert is campaigning for the Worst ‘Republican’ Congressman ​in the History of our Country, Thomas Massie, and anybody who can ⁠be that dumb deserves a good Primary fight!” Trump has already endorsed Massie challenger Ed Gallrein, a retired Navy SEAL, in Tuesday’s Republican primary in Kentucky.

Massie has crossed swords with Trump over the Iran War, legislation, and over his continued push that all the Jeffrey Epstein files be released.

A fight between Boebert and a possible replacement would be a MAGA test for the 39-year-old Republican—and for the power Trump wields among Republicans.