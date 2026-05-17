Politics

Trump Turns on ‘Weak-Minded’ MAGA Rep He Endorsed Four Times

HEAD SPINNER

The president is on the hunt for a MAGA loyalist’s replacement.

Mary Papenfuss
Mary Papenfuss 

Reporter

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 12: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in front of the American flag to the press as he departs the White House on May 12, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump is traveling to China where he is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping for expected talks on the Iran conflict, trade imbalances, regional security, and economic cooperation between the two countries. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has turned so viciously on a longtime MAGA congresswoman he labeled “weak minded” that he’s now openly calling for someone to run against her.

The latest target is longtime Trump ally Lauren Boebert, who drew the president’s wrath by campaigning for Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie—a frequent and very vocal Trump critic.

U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO) walks near Chappaqua Performing Arts Center, on the day of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton appearance for a deposition in the House Oversight Committee investigation of late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, in Chappaqua, New York, U.S., February 26, 2026.
President Donald Trump blasted Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert as "weak minded" in a Truth Social attack. Shannon Stapleton/REUTERS

“Is anyone interested in running against ⁠Weak Minded ​Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s Fourth Congressional ​District?” Trump posted to Truth Social on Saturday.

“Even though I long ago endorsed Boebert, if the right person came along, it would be my Honor to withdraw that Endorsement, and endorse a good and proper alternative,” he added. “Just let me know, or announce your Candidacy, and I will be there for you!“

Trump's out for revenge again.
Trump's out for revenge again. Truth Social/Donald Trump

He slammed Boebert as a “carpetbagger” after traveling out of her own state to campaign for Massie in Kentucky. The president also reminded readers that Boebert switched Colorado districts during the last election “when it became obvious that she couldn’t win” in her original district.

Boebert shot back quickly on X: “Yes, I saw the President’s post. No, I’m not mad or offended. I knew the risks when I agreed to stand by ​my friend Thomas Massie. I was, and will be, ​America First, America Always, and MAGA.”

Donald Trump's target fires back.
Donald Trump's target fires back. Lauren Boebert/X/Lauren Boebert

Trump railed that “Boebert is campaigning for the Worst ‘Republican’ Congressman ​in the History of our Country, Thomas Massie, and anybody who can ⁠be that dumb deserves a good Primary fight!” Trump has already endorsed Massie challenger Ed Gallrein, a retired Navy SEAL, in Tuesday’s Republican primary in Kentucky.

Massie has crossed swords with Trump over the Iran War, legislation, and over his continued push that all the Jeffrey Epstein files be released.

A fight between Boebert and a possible replacement would be a MAGA test for the 39-year-old Republican—and for the power Trump wields among Republicans.

If Boebert failed to survive a primary challenge, the nation could be deprived of a dedicated demon hunter. She said in a YouTube interview earlier this month, just ahead of the Justice Department’s UFO files release, that she believes any alien life forms are simply “fallen angels,” like Satan. Which would be bad news for a search for intelligent life in the universe.

Mary Papenfuss

Mary Papenfuss

Reporter

mary.papenfuss@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now