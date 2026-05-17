Trump Turns on ‘Weak-Minded’ MAGA Rep He Endorsed Four Times

President Donald Trump has turned so viciously on a longtime MAGA congresswoman he labeled “weak minded” that he’s now openly calling for someone to run against her.
The latest target is longtime Trump ally Lauren Boebert, who drew the president’s wrath by campaigning for Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie—a frequent and very vocal Trump critic.
“Is anyone interested in running against Weak Minded Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s Fourth Congressional District?” Trump posted to Truth Social on Saturday.
“Even though I long ago endorsed Boebert, if the right person came along, it would be my Honor to withdraw that Endorsement, and endorse a good and proper alternative,” he added. “Just let me know, or announce your Candidacy, and I will be there for you!“
He slammed Boebert as a “carpetbagger” after traveling out of her own state to campaign for Massie in Kentucky. The president also reminded readers that Boebert switched Colorado districts during the last election “when it became obvious that she couldn’t win” in her original district.
Boebert shot back quickly on X: “Yes, I saw the President’s post. No, I’m not mad or offended. I knew the risks when I agreed to stand by my friend Thomas Massie. I was, and will be, America First, America Always, and MAGA.”
Trump railed that “Boebert is campaigning for the Worst ‘Republican’ Congressman in the History of our Country, Thomas Massie, and anybody who can be that dumb deserves a good Primary fight!” Trump has already endorsed Massie challenger Ed Gallrein, a retired Navy SEAL, in Tuesday’s Republican primary in Kentucky.
Massie has crossed swords with Trump over the Iran War, legislation, and over his continued push that all the Jeffrey Epstein files be released.
A fight between Boebert and a possible replacement would be a MAGA test for the 39-year-old Republican—and for the power Trump wields among Republicans.
If Boebert failed to survive a primary challenge, the nation could be deprived of a dedicated demon hunter. She said in a YouTube interview earlier this month, just ahead of the Justice Department’s UFO files release, that she believes any alien life forms are simply “fallen angels,” like Satan. Which would be bad news for a search for intelligent life in the universe.