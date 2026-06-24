UFC Star Drops Vile Excuse for Appalling Michelle Obama Slur

Fighter Josh Hokit has made a vile excuse for his appalling slur against Michelle Obama during President Donald Trump’s UFC birthday spectacle.

Hokit, 28, was personally selected by Donald Trump to take part in his UFC Freedom 250 card on the South Lawn of the White House on June 14, also the day of the president’s 80th birthday.

Hokit was victorious via a TKO over Derrick Lewis, who is Trump’s favorite fighter, and made his controversial statement to podcaster Joe Rogan in an interview after the win.

Josh Hokit making his Obama comment to Joe Rogan following his win. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

“Shout-out to Trump for having the balls to put some s--- like this on,” Hokit told Rogan, before thanking his “Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” and then looking directly into the camera to state, “Michelle Obama is a man! Am I right America?”

Hokit addressed his statement on the newest episode of The Ariel Helwani Show, hosted by the Canadian-American sports journalist.

“I thought I was giving her a compliment,” Hokit told Helwani.

“I don’t think anyone viewed it as such,” Helwani shot back.

Hokit attempted to justify himself, saying, “Michelle Obama being a man... It’s like, she knows how to deal with adversity. She knows how to work hard like a man when the times get tough. You know... the tough keep going.”

Helwani asked the fighter “of all the things” he could have said after his win, why he made his Obama comment. Hoki insisted, “It thought it was a perfect opportunity to show the world how great this country is with the freedom of speech... you go somewhere and you ?? something like that and you die.”

UFC fighter Josh Hokit tries to explain his offensive Michelle Obama comment to Ariel Helwani. screen grab

Clarifying that he “was not suicidal” and was “in good spirits,” Hoki continued, “There’s a certain side that pokes at another side and there’s no outrage there. And so I thought it was a perfect time to take a jab.”

When Helwani asked if he regretted saying it, Hoki quickly stated, “Oh never.”

“That’s one thing about my career... I’m never gonna... You’ll never hear me backtrack from what I say.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and reps for Michelle Obama for comment. Obama is yet to comment on the incident.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama was insulted by the UFC fighter. Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

Trump has made no comment on Hokit’s offensive remarks, although CNN reported that he “appeared to show a half-smile” seconds after the fighter’s revolting remark.

After the fight, UFC CEO Dana White said, “I understand that the Obamas are public figures, but I’m completely against saying nasty and false things about people’s families Everyone knows my position on free speech, but I hate that kind of nonsense.”

Hokit told Helwani that he had not heard directly from White or UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell after his Obama comment.

Josh Hokit presents a medal to Trump following his win in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Freedom 250 event on the South Lawn. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

“At the end of the day, I don’t care. I’m not trying to p--- off the Dana Whites and Hunter Campbells. They would also message me if they really felt a certain way, they could comment and stuff like that, but if they really felt that type of way they would message me.”

The fighter also addressed former champion-turned-broadcaster Daniel Cormier, who slammed his comment about Obama.

Daniel Cormier called out Hokit on his offensive comments. Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC

“He could have left, and he could have made more fans than he walked in there with because they would have gotten to see Josh Hokit,” Cormier said. “But instead, he goes and says the thing about Michelle Obama… I absolutely hated that. He needs to do better."

Discussing those offended by his comments, including Cormier, Hokit said, “All the other people, it’s like, they weren’t there when I was down, when I was broken, and so I could care less what anybody thinks. I’m here to make a splash, and I’m here to back up my words as well, and so if anybody feels some type of way, they know where to find me.”

Hokit, who previously played in the NFL, said he was impressed by the fact that White did not reprimand him for his comments.

“That’s why I respect him so much, that’s why I wanted to fight in the UFC, because you’ve got bosses like that,” he said. “If I would have said that in the NFL I don’t have a job anymore.”

He added, “We do got freedom of speech and so it is what it is, I don’t like what other people say but I gotta deal with it, I gotta live with it.”

UFC fighter Josh Hokit walks through the Grand Foyer of the White House. JACQUELYN MARTIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The White House fight was not the first time Hokit has made such an offensive comment about the former first lady.

He launched the same tirade against Michelle Obama after winning a fight in May last year, in a victory speech that also took aim at Barack Obama, Kamala Harris and Joe Biden.

At a UFC event in January, Hokit also referenced legendary women’s basketball player and 10-time WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner at the end of his victory speech.