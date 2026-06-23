Manic Trump, 80, Unravels in Deranged ‘Infinity’ Meltdown

Donald Trump made a desperate defense of the floundering Iran war talks while announcing an update he claims will last for the rest of time.

In a 7:20 a.m. ET Truth Social meltdown Tuesday, the 80-year-old president lashed out at those condemning his peace deal with the Middle Eastern country and offered a confusing, error-filled statement about Iran allowing nuclear inspections.

“Despite their protestations and false statements to the contrary, coupled with the drumbeat of the Fake News, which is doing everything possible to make the U.S. Victory as small and insignificant as possible, Iran has fully and completely agreed to highest level Nuclear inspections long into the future (Infinity!!!),” Trump wrote.

“This will insure [sic] ‘Nuclear Honesty.’ If they did not agree to this, there would be no further negotiations!”

Donald Trump routinely starts his day with a social media meltdown. Truth Social/Donald Trump

On Monday, Vice President JD Vance, who is part of the U.S. delegation for the peace talks held in Switzerland, claimed that Iran has agreed to invite International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors back into the country.

However, Iran quickly dismissed the claim, with Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei telling the IRNA news agency that Tehran did not discuss its nuclear program during Sunday’s talks.

Elsewhere during the Tuesday morning meltdown, Trump announced that because of the disputed nuclear inspections update and “other major concessions” being made by Iran, the president has “agreed to allow the Hormuz Strait to remain OPEN,” and that the U.S. naval blockade will be suspended.

“However, all ships are remaining in place should it be necessary to reinstitute the Blockade, which seems, at this point, highly unlikely. The Money and/or Sanctions that the U.S. Treasury is releasing goes into escrow, controlled by the U.S.A., and will be used for the purchase of food and medical supplies, exclusively from the United States, including Corn, Wheat, and Soybeans from our great American Farmers,” Trump added.

“These are things that are desperately needed by Iran. This is a humanitarian crisis, and I feel it is necessary to help, NOW, before it is too late. Talks are going well!”

Talks for a permanent peace deal between Iran and the U.S. have entered their third day and came after Trump signed a memorandum of understanding that even some of his allies have criticized as a “surrender” to Iran.

Even though Trump maintained that the deeply unpopular war was necessary to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, the MOU does not formalize any plans to ensure that happens, only for talks to continue for at least another 60 days.

The 14-point MOU also suggests other U.S. concessions, such as a pledge from Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz shipping route—as it was before the war started—lifting sanctions against Iran, making “frozen or restricted funds and assets” available to Tehran, and ensuring a $300 billion fund for the reconstruction of the Middle Eastern country.